Wayne Chancey
Wayne Chancey, died Friday at his home at 104 Brenda Avenue, Headland, Alabama. He was 78.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Headland, with Rev. Eddie Colley, and Dr. Cecil M. Sanders, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Haleburg Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Monday from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Wright Funeral Home & Crematory. Wright Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Chancey is survived by his wife Elaine Scott Chancey, Headland; three sons, Guy Chancey and wife Susan, Asheville, NC, Scott Chancey and wife Leng Leng, Tucker, GA, and Aaron Chancey, Grainsville, GA; three granddaughters, Ella Skye Chancey, Asheville, NC, Inez Chancey, Tucker, GA, and Audrey Elaine Chancey, Houghston, GA; two grandsons, Benen Chancey, Tucker, GA, and Drake Register, Houghston, GA; a sister, Gennie Slaughter and husband Nick, Tumbleton, AL.
Mr. Chancey was preceded in death by his father, Ozro D. Chancey, Newville, AL and his mother Marvell Hicks Chancey, Newville, AL; brother Larry Chancey, Abbeville, AL; father-in-law, Albert H. Scott and wife Inez, Haleburg, AL; brother-in-law, Albert Loring Scott and wife Stella, Haleburg, AL; nephew Tony Scott, Haleburg, AL.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Morris, Mike Mullins, Kent Scott, Buster Hicks and Ron Niles, Bob Frank Williams, and Frankie Clark.
Mr. Chancey was born in the Center Community, near Newville, September 9, 1943. He graduated from Newville High School in 1961 and graduated from Auburn University in 1965 with a degree in journalism. His first day, on his first reporting job, with The Advertiser Company, after he graduated from Auburn, was the day the Selma March arrived in Montgomery. While at Auburn, he was a member of the U.S. Marines Platoon Leaders Class and attended officers training school in Quantico, VA. He also attended Jones Law School in Montgomery. He was founder of The Headland Chamber of Commerce and served as its first president. He was co-founder, with Dr. James Vann, of The Headland Observer in 1966 and co-founder of The Ashford Power and The Dothan Progress with Harold Herring. Mr. Chancey served as editor and publisher of all three newspapers and was president of Chancey-Herring Publishers, Inc. He was a partner with Jimmy Morris, in Morris and Chancey Homes and Morris and Chancey Insurance, and served as president of both. He was a former member of the board of directors of Wiregrass Bank and Trust Company and a member of the bank's loan committee. He was a former member of the Dothan-Houston County Chamber of Commerce board of directors, a former member of Alabama Presidents Association board of directors, a former member of the Headland Capital Corporation board of directors and a former member of the Headland Industrial Development Board. He was founder, editor, publisher and president of Wiregrass Today, a daily newspaper that operated in Dothan in the 1980's. He was a former member of the Headland Kiwanis Club and a longtime member of The First Baptist Church of Headland and a former Sunday School teacher. At the time of his death, he was retired from Wayne Chancey Real Estate and Development, Dothan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 22, 2022.