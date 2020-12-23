William "Bill" Grady Holman
William "Bill" Grady Holman, age 82, a resident of Dothan, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, in Birmingham.
Private family graveside services will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery with Reverend John Richardson officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass, 457 South Alice Street, Dothan, AL, 36301.
Bill was born March 1, 1938 in Dothan to Robert Mace and Katherine McKinnon Holman. He spent his early years in Dothan, where he graduated Dothan High School in 1956. Bill also attended Auburn University and graduated from The University of Alabama. He served in the United States Army and later worked as a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch from 1980 until his retirement in 1993. Bill was a highly active member at Landmark Park and was a member of the Ouray, Colorado Historical Society Board of Directors. He was an active member of the Church of the Nativity.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman who love to hunt and fish with his grandchildren and the many friends and relatives he entertained at the family farm in Coosa County, Alabama. He loved to support local youth sporting activities by volunteering and attending countless ballgames in the city. Bill also had an affinity for the San Juan Mountain Range in southwest Colorado and its rich mining history. He spent most of his summers in Ouray, Colorado and was an enthusiastic tour guide to the many visitors and guests that made the trip out west to spend time with him.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Joy Thomas Holman, his parents, Robert Mace Holman and Katherine McKinnon, and a brother, Mace Holman.
Survivors include his son, Jamie MacKinnon Holman (Ann) of Birmingham; a brother, Merritt Holman (Jenny) of Dothan; a sister, Sarah Holman Bennett (Don) of Dothan; three grandchildren, Joy Louise "Lucy" Holman, Jamie MacKinnon Holman, Jr. (Mac), Welden Holman (Wels), all of Birmingham; several nieces and nephews.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 23, 2020.