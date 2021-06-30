We are so very sorry to learn of the loss of your Mother, what a lovely & delightful Southern lady she was. We enjoyed being with your sweet parents at the Galloping Gourmet Supper Club as well as the Senior Mixers at the Club for many years. I always loved being with them both & getting to know them. Wilma continued to attend many of these 2 functions after Calvin passed away & we enjoyed her riding with us to several of those get togethers. I will always remember Wilma´s delightful laugh, Calvin´s humor & the happiness I saw in them when they were together & with us all. Linda & Hugh Overton

