Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wilma Powell Denney
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Wilma Powell Denney

Wilma Powell Denney, age 92, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on September 19, 1928, in Duck Hill, Mississippi to Lois and Henry Powell and was the oldest daughter of two siblings.

After high school, Wilma moved to Memphis, Tennessee where she met the love of her life, Calvin Denney. Wilma and Calvin were married in 1948 and ultimately moved to Dothan, Alabama in 1957.

Wilma was a wonderful and generous mother to four children and a loving and supportive wife to her husband, Calvin. She was very active in the First Baptist Sunday School Class, Galloping Gourmet Supper Club, and the 21 Century Study Club. She also enjoyed playing bridge, shopping, and traveling among many other activities. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Frank) Jones and three sons, Dr. David (Nancy) Denney, Dr. Dan (Cathy) Denney and Stephen (Diane) Denney. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Kirk (Brittan) Jones, Brad (Ashley) Denney, Joshua (Annie) Denney, Shannon (Peter) Brasovan and Kate (Justin) Martin.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Calvin; two siblings, James Powell, and Shirley Lamb; and her grandson, Kyle Jones.

A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park on July 1st followed by a memorial service at First Baptist Church of Dothan, AL at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Dothan, AL or Day Springs Hospice.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dr. Kirk Jones, Dr. Brad Denney, Dr. Joshua Denney, Dr. Justin Martin, and Peter Brasovan.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Dothan, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I just heard that Mrs. Denney had passed away. I enjoyed visiting with her whenever she was in Destin. I thought she was so charming and Dr Denney was the epitome of a Southern gentleman. My condolences to the family.
Janet Windsor
Work
September 13, 2021
Please accept my deepest and heartfelt sympathy. I'm so sorry for your loss. may the God who binds up the broken-hearted comforts all who mourn and sustain your family during this challenging time. (Isaiah 61:1,2)
sara
June 30, 2021
We are so very sorry to learn of the loss of your Mother, what a lovely & delightful Southern lady she was. We enjoyed being with your sweet parents at the Galloping Gourmet Supper Club as well as the Senior Mixers at the Club for many years. I always loved being with them both & getting to know them. Wilma continued to attend many of these 2 functions after Calvin passed away & we enjoyed her riding with us to several of those get togethers. I will always remember Wilma´s delightful laugh, Calvin´s humor & the happiness I saw in them when they were together & with us all. Linda & Hugh Overton
Linda & Hugh Overton
Friend
June 30, 2021
I want to offer my condolences in the loss of your Mother, Dr. Dan. I know she was special just by knowing you. . I hope your family comforts each other and celebrates your parents life in the future with happy and joyful memories you had with them. I pray God be with all of you during this time.
Valeria J. Allen
Other
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results