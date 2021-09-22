Menu
Cecilia Ann Park

Cecilia Ann Park

April 16, 1954 – September 17, 2021

Cecilia Ann Park, loving wife, mother, and Grandmother was called home September 17th 2021.

She is survived by husband Allen G Park Jr, son Don Smith, daughter Dani Iverson, son-in-law Skylar Iverson, son Allen G Park III and grandsons Rook and Ryker Iverson, as well as siblings Pam Tyler, Paulette Menalia, Robin Menalia and nieces and nephews.

C.C. was born in Renton WA to Eugene and Margaret Menalia. She graduated from Kentridge High School and from there entered the retail workforce.

Her hobbies included hand sculpting clay miniatures which were featured in magazines and she was noted by the Washington State Horticultural Society for her green thumb abilities. Her passion for animals was only surpassed by her passion and love for her Grandsons.


Published by Elko Daily on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sending our condolences on the loss of your wife, your mom, your Grandma and a wonderful friend. May she rest easy and watch over us until we meet again.
Janette & Bill
Family
September 22, 2021
We are saddened by the loss of this wonderful woman who was/is loved by many. We are sending our sincere condolences to you all in this time of sorrow.
Victoria H Berglund
September 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I will always be grateful for everything she did for you and your family. She was everything all of you needed. She was a wonderful, cheerful, sarcastic woman with a sense of humor that fit right in. I´ll miss her jabs and laugh. But I know she´ll always be around
Tiffany
Family
September 22, 2021
