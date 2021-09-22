Cecilia Ann Park

April 16, 1954 – September 17, 2021

Cecilia Ann Park, loving wife, mother, and Grandmother was called home September 17th 2021.

She is survived by husband Allen G Park Jr, son Don Smith, daughter Dani Iverson, son-in-law Skylar Iverson, son Allen G Park III and grandsons Rook and Ryker Iverson, as well as siblings Pam Tyler, Paulette Menalia, Robin Menalia and nieces and nephews.

C.C. was born in Renton WA to Eugene and Margaret Menalia. She graduated from Kentridge High School and from there entered the retail workforce.

Her hobbies included hand sculpting clay miniatures which were featured in magazines and she was noted by the Washington State Horticultural Society for her green thumb abilities. Her passion for animals was only surpassed by her passion and love for her Grandsons.