Jesse Joseph Gilboy

November 18, 2002 – June 1, 2021

Jesse Joseph Gilboy, 18, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, seeking peace, chose to end his Earthly journey with us on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in Elko, Nevada.

Jesse was born in Elko, Nevada on November 18, 2002 with his twin sister, Elizabeth. They joined their sister Bridgette at home in Winnemucca. He was raised in Winnemucca along with his sisters, by his foster parents, EC and Nancy Cates and his parents, Jim and Shauna Gilboy.

Jesse attended school at Grass Valley Elementary, French Ford Middle School, Winnemucca Junior High and is a 2021 graduate of Lowry High School and was working for A&G Irrigation in Spring Creek, NV where he put his hands-on talents to use. This was a job that suited him well because growing up, Jesse was a master at tinkering, modifying, creating objects and projects using staples and paper, string, or any old rusty object he found, he would work tirelessly to transform them into something spectacular.

Jesse was a kind, loving, and gentle soul. He was a person of few words, but when he spoke, he used his quick wit and humor to make those he surrounded himself with feel joy and contentment. One never knew what comedic antics Jesse would do next, but whatever it was you could be sure it would make you laugh. His laugh was infectious, and he knew just how to use it to touch so many lives. Jesse had a remarkable ability to keep a smile on your face and made a lasting imprint in your heart. He loved the simpler things in life like caring for animals and being one with nature. He found solace and comfort fishing while enjoying the natural beauty of Nevada that surrounded him, especially the magnificent evening sunsets. We will forever remember Jesse, but especially on evenings when blessed with a glorious sunset.

During his journey with us, he taught us the importance of being kind and thoughtful to everyone and everything. The greatest gift in life is to love and be loved in return. Jesse will be missed as deeply as he was loved by all who were fortunate to know him.

He is survived by his Parents, Jim and Shauna Gilboy, Foster Parents, EC and Nancy Cates, Sisters, Bridgette Gilboy and Elizabeth Gilboy, Nephew, Odin Ward, Grandparents, Elizabeth Gilboy, Harold Kober and Terre Langan, Uncle and Aunt, Marc and Danette Gilboy, Cousins, Taryn, Kensley and Addison, Uncle and Aunt Jeff and Julie Kober, Cousins, Jessica Crowston, Elayna, Terra, Taylor Shearer and Madison Shearer, his very close friend Aurelia Bautisa and numerous other special friends and special members of our extended family.

He was preceded in death by his Grandfathers, Michael Gilboy and Leo McCracken, and his Grandmother, Sharon Kober. We know they were there to wrap him in their love and welcome him home to the comforts of eternal peace.

Following Jesse's wishes, he will have his remains spread on a hill, under a beautiful sunset during a private family service. In late July we ask those whose lives were touched by Jesse to join our family for a Memorial in Lamoille Canyon, outside of Spring Creek, Nevada.

Please make memorials in Jesse's honor to your favorite charity.