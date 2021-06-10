Menu
Jesse Joseph Gilboy
2002 - 2021
BORN
2002
DIED
2021

Jesse Joseph Gilboy

November 18, 2002 – June 1, 2021

Jesse Joseph Gilboy, 18, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, seeking peace, chose to end his Earthly journey with us on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in Elko, Nevada.

Jesse was born in Elko, Nevada on November 18, 2002 with his twin sister, Elizabeth. They joined their sister Bridgette at home in Winnemucca. He was raised in Winnemucca along with his sisters, by his foster parents, EC and Nancy Cates and his parents, Jim and Shauna Gilboy.

Jesse attended school at Grass Valley Elementary, French Ford Middle School, Winnemucca Junior High and is a 2021 graduate of Lowry High School and was working for A&G Irrigation in Spring Creek, NV where he put his hands-on talents to use. This was a job that suited him well because growing up, Jesse was a master at tinkering, modifying, creating objects and projects using staples and paper, string, or any old rusty object he found, he would work tirelessly to transform them into something spectacular.

Jesse was a kind, loving, and gentle soul. He was a person of few words, but when he spoke, he used his quick wit and humor to make those he surrounded himself with feel joy and contentment. One never knew what comedic antics Jesse would do next, but whatever it was you could be sure it would make you laugh. His laugh was infectious, and he knew just how to use it to touch so many lives. Jesse had a remarkable ability to keep a smile on your face and made a lasting imprint in your heart. He loved the simpler things in life like caring for animals and being one with nature. He found solace and comfort fishing while enjoying the natural beauty of Nevada that surrounded him, especially the magnificent evening sunsets. We will forever remember Jesse, but especially on evenings when blessed with a glorious sunset.

During his journey with us, he taught us the importance of being kind and thoughtful to everyone and everything. The greatest gift in life is to love and be loved in return. Jesse will be missed as deeply as he was loved by all who were fortunate to know him.

He is survived by his Parents, Jim and Shauna Gilboy, Foster Parents, EC and Nancy Cates, Sisters, Bridgette Gilboy and Elizabeth Gilboy, Nephew, Odin Ward, Grandparents, Elizabeth Gilboy, Harold Kober and Terre Langan, Uncle and Aunt, Marc and Danette Gilboy, Cousins, Taryn, Kensley and Addison, Uncle and Aunt Jeff and Julie Kober, Cousins, Jessica Crowston, Elayna, Terra, Taylor Shearer and Madison Shearer, his very close friend Aurelia Bautisa and numerous other special friends and special members of our extended family.

He was preceded in death by his Grandfathers, Michael Gilboy and Leo McCracken, and his Grandmother, Sharon Kober. We know they were there to wrap him in their love and welcome him home to the comforts of eternal peace.

Following Jesse's wishes, he will have his remains spread on a hill, under a beautiful sunset during a private family service. In late July we ask those whose lives were touched by Jesse to join our family for a Memorial in Lamoille Canyon, outside of Spring Creek, Nevada.

Please make memorials in Jesse's honor to your favorite charity.


Published by Elko Daily on Jun. 10, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
I'm a total stranger, I never met your families or Jesse but I still offer my condolences during this particularly difficult time. May your hearts heal with time and your memories of Jessie remain bright and untarnished. I hope he has achieved the peace he sought so desperately.
Vickie G
Other
June 16, 2021
We are very sorry to hear of Jesse's passing. Take comfort in each other. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Kieber Family
June 15, 2021
I am so very saddened to hear of Jessie´s passing. He was such a kind soul. Even though he was small in stature, gentle giant comes to mind. Man of few words with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. Such a little cutie. Lean into each other during most difficult time Gilboy family. You are one. I know there are many of us out here thinking of you all and send you our love. I have no doubt in my mind that grandpa Leo and grandma Sharon were there to greet him.
Charlene Warren
June 11, 2021
Our deepest sympathy for your loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with you. My GOD be with you through this difficult time
The Tiensvold Family
Other
June 11, 2021
Jim and Shauna, I am so sorry for your loss of your son. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Diana Sullivan
Friend
June 11, 2021
My sincere condolences for each of you during this difficult time.
Teresa Fox Decker
June 11, 2021
Praying that God will comfort you during this time of grief, I'm so sorry to hear of your precious loss, keeping you in thoughts and prayers, debbi
Debbi King
Family
June 11, 2021
Jim and Shauna I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. May God Bless and watch over your family. Love Christen
Christen Johnson Gilman
June 11, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers to all of you. God Bless!
Gus Knauth
Friend
June 10, 2021
My heart is heavy, knowing what you are dealing with. As you remember good times with Jesse, I know that the smiles will be through tears at first. My hope for you all is that as time passes, you will each be able to feel peace in your heart. My deepest sympathies, Joyce
Joyce Langham
June 10, 2021
our deepest condolences
Coleen Toland
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results