John Matthew Tarvin

July 8, 1974 – December 4, 2020

On Friday, December 4, 2020 John Matthew Tarvin loving husband and father passed away at the age of 46. John was the youngest of six, born on July 8, 1974 in Roseburg, Oregon to Lynnetta and Grover Tarvin. On April 1, 1993 he married Tiffany Jane Herriges, they raised three daughters Michelle, Candace and Caroline.

John had a passion for airplanes and loved driving. He had a heart of gold and was a source of strength for his family. He was known for his intimidating exterior but a compassionate interior. He displayed respect for anyone he crossed paths with whether they deserved it or not. Though he was not perfect he genuinely lived his life for Christ and sought out ways to serve others. We can only hope to live our lives in a way that honors him.

John is survived by his wife, Tiffany; his three daughters Michelle, Candace, and Caroline, and his two sisters, Kate and Melissa.

An open house memorial will be held Friday December 11th from 11am to 1pm at Burns Funeral Home.