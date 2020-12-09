Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Matthew Tarvin
1974 - 2020
BORN
1974
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Burns Funeral Home - Elko
895 Fairgrounds Rd
Elko, NV

John Matthew Tarvin

July 8, 1974 – December 4, 2020

On Friday, December 4, 2020 John Matthew Tarvin loving husband and father passed away at the age of 46. John was the youngest of six, born on July 8, 1974 in Roseburg, Oregon to Lynnetta and Grover Tarvin. On April 1, 1993 he married Tiffany Jane Herriges, they raised three daughters Michelle, Candace and Caroline.

John had a passion for airplanes and loved driving. He had a heart of gold and was a source of strength for his family. He was known for his intimidating exterior but a compassionate interior. He displayed respect for anyone he crossed paths with whether they deserved it or not. Though he was not perfect he genuinely lived his life for Christ and sought out ways to serve others. We can only hope to live our lives in a way that honors him.

John is survived by his wife, Tiffany; his three daughters Michelle, Candace, and Caroline, and his two sisters, Kate and Melissa.

An open house memorial will be held Friday December 11th from 11am to 1pm at Burns Funeral Home.


Published by Elko Daily on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Burns Funeral Home
NV
Funeral services provided by:
Burns Funeral Home - Elko
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Burns Funeral Home - Elko.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
My dearest, beloved friend John,

My wife Pastor Rosetta, and my hearts were crushed when we just learned of your passing and I am personally overwhelmed with grief. You were like my son and I am so very sorry that I was unable to be there for you, Tiffany, and the girls. You always had a great, yet very humble, heart, a heart for service, a heart for family, a heart that truly loved the Lord. My friend and son in the Lord, we connected in so many ways and for that I am forever grateful. As tears swell up in sadness, they are also with joy in knowing that God keeps His Word and that you are forever embraced in His arms.

I love you dear son, brother, and friend and thank you for imparting your genuineness and kindness within me...We still have photos of our time together at Living Water of the Valley Church and the photo of Melissa, Candace, and Caroline together in one setting.

Our blessings to Tiffany who we pray God will strengthen and continue to order her footsteps. You are not alone. To the girls...I will inform Jasmine and Matthew, who I know will share their own expression of love to you all.

May the blessings of our Lord be with you all and that you will be uplifted by His enduring love. I truly love all of you and miss you dearly.

Your friend and brother in the Lord

Pastor (Dr.) Michael Horne

Michael Horne
Friend
December 12, 2020
John will be missed by many !!! Many blessings and prayers headed to the Tarvin family GOD bless you all !
Keri
December 11, 2020
John drove our bus for years and we loved him. Sincere condolences to all that knew and loved him.
Amanda Spring
December 11, 2020
John was wonderful guy to work with. He was always very kind. I am very sorry for your loss. I will be praying for the whole family.
Rae Lynn Smith
December 10, 2020
John was a great guy and will be missed by all whose lives he touched
Larry Keister
December 10, 2020
Leatha Reeves
December 9, 2020
Uncle John and I have missed out on a lot of time as a family over the last several years. One thing, for sure, is when we saw each other it´s like no time passed at all. We were very close when we were younger. I´ll miss you, uncle John! So sorry for your loss Tiffany, Michelle, Candace and Caroline. Love you all.
Annie Colegrove
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results