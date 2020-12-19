Menu
Joseph "Joe" Aguirre
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020

Joseph (Joe) Aguirre

April 2, 1948 – December 1, 2020

Joseph (Joe) Aguirre of Mesquite, NV passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 after being hospitalized for several weeks at medical facilities in the Las Vegas area. He succumbed to a Cavernous Angioma and complications thereof. He fought the toughest fight of his life and gave it his all, if only to convey his last goodbyes and" I love yous".

Joe was born to parents Johnnie and Mary Aguirre on April 2, 1948 in Elko, NV. Joe was the third of six children that attended Elko High School. Much of his earlier year's Joe lived in the Nevada Dinner House, owned by his parents. Later as a young man, he took turns with his older brothers bartending. He was a natural at it.

Joe enlisted in the National Guard his junior year in high school. He served 6 years from 1965 through 1971. Joe worked as a lineman for the telephone company. This was back in the day when you fastened spikes on your boots, threw a strap around the telephone pole, and started climbing. He became a licensed insurance agent, doing so for several years. When he received his real estate license, he went to work for McCulloch Corporation selling lots for the new Spring Creek development. All agents were required to drive a white Jeep Cherokee. He went to work for Elko County Assessor Office as a rural assessor in 1978. He left the county after receiving his FHA appraiser's license. For a time, he was the only FHA appraiser in Elko during the late 1980's mining boom. He worked long hours for years just to keep up. In 1991 he was elected Elko County Assessor and served until 2008 serving 5 terms. Joe retired having 30 years of public service. During this time, he married Linda Whipple. They were married in 1994. Joe was very active in the Make a Wish Foundation and Rotary, giving hours of his volunteer time to both of these projects.

Joe is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Nicole from a former marriage. He embraced a son, Jeff from his current marriage. He leaves his beloved grandchildren, Baylee and Tyler, as well as his brothers Michael (Pauline), Johnnie (Becky), Robert (Kerry), William, and sister, Linda Ritz. Joe also had 6 nieces and 4 nephews.

Those that have gone before him are parents Johnnie and Mary Aguirre, grandparents Calisto and Pilar Laucirica, Manual and Angela Aguirre, Uncle Pete Laucirica, Family Uncle Joe Onandia.

Cremation will take place at Simple Cremation in Las Vegas. A family service will take place this summer in Lamoille Canyon, where his ashes will be scattered on the ground he loved. A celebration of life will also take place this summer at a time yet to be determined. Joe will be missed by family, friends…… pretty much anyone that knew him.

A donation to Make a Wish foundation in his name or a charity of your choice would be nice…. as Joe would say.


Published by Elko Daily on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences
Tom Joseph
December 31, 2020
Thank you for being best man at my wedding, you were the greatest! RIP
Alan Patton
December 21, 2020
So sorry about the loss of Joe. Thoughts and prayers are with you
Mike Patton
December 20, 2020
LOVE THE TIMES I SPENT WITH YOU BOTH WHEN YOU CAME DOWN HERE...MAY YOU REST IN GODS ARMS
GARY GILCHER
December 17, 2020
Linda, I'm sorry I can't be there for you, stay strong and keep your chin up. Love you and Jeff lots
Robin Mcghee
December 14, 2020
My sincere condolences to all of Joe´s family Lots of fond memories with Joe as young married couples in Elko and working with him at John Qs Caren Hernandez
Caren Hernandez
December 13, 2020
Joe was such a nice man. I knew him when I was a young girl. My mom worked with him at the county assessors office and he was always smiling and was so very kind to me and our family. Rest In Peace Joe!
Catrina Mitchell
December 11, 2020
Linda we love and are thinking of you so sorry for your loss
Hilda Schmidt and Tammy Mcdaniel
December 10, 2020
Rest In Peace, Uncle Joe! You will surely be missed by the family.
Justin Wright
December 10, 2020
Many fond memories of your goodness remain and sustain all who were fortunate to know You.
Michael Madigan
December 10, 2020
Our deepest condolences to all the family. Joe truly was an amazing man. He will be missed by many. God Bless
Donnie & Renee Wright
December 10, 2020
I will miss Joe. He was the best boss ever. Peace in Heaven Joe. God Bless Linda & Family.
Joyce Ellison
December 10, 2020
My prayers will be rising for your entire family. Sure have fond memories our our Make a Wish days. He continued to keep in touch all these years. My heart hurts for you all. Xoxo
Geri Lee
December 10, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Joe, what a shock. Prayers going your way to give you strength and to let you know that you are loved.
Eddie and Wendy Vasquez
December 10, 2020
Save me a place, you will be missed. Bruce
Bruce Hayes
December 9, 2020
Great guy always enjoyed his company. God bless him
Reed& Linda Moseley
December 9, 2020
