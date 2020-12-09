Joseph (Joe) Aguirre

April 2, 1948 – December 1, 2020

Joseph (Joe) Aguirre of Mesquite, NV passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 after being hospitalized for several weeks at medical facilities in the Las Vegas area. He succumbed to a Cavernous Angioma and complications thereof. He fought the toughest fight of his life and gave it his all, if only to convey his last goodbyes and" I love yous".

Joe was born to parents Johnnie and Mary Aguirre on April 2, 1948 in Elko, NV. Joe was the third of six children that attended Elko High School. Much of his earlier year's Joe lived in the Nevada Dinner House, owned by his parents. Later as a young man, he took turns with his older brothers bartending. He was a natural at it.

Joe enlisted in the National Guard his junior year in high school. He served 6 years from 1965 through 1971. Joe worked as a lineman for the telephone company. This was back in the day when you fastened spikes on your boots, threw a strap around the telephone pole, and started climbing. He became a licensed insurance agent, doing so for several years. When he received his real estate license, he went to work for McCulloch Corporation selling lots for the new Spring Creek development. All agents were required to drive a white Jeep Cherokee. He went to work for Elko County Assessor Office as a rural assessor in 1978. He left the county after receiving his FHA appraiser's license. For a time, he was the only FHA appraiser in Elko during the late 1980's mining boom. He worked long hours for years just to keep up. In 1991 he was elected Elko County Assessor and served until 2008 serving 5 terms. Joe retired having 30 years of public service. During this time, he married Linda Whipple. They were married in 1994. Joe was very active in the Make a Wish Foundation and Rotary, giving hours of his volunteer time to both of these projects.

Joe is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Nicole from a former marriage. He embraced a son, Jeff from his current marriage. He leaves his beloved grandchildren, Baylee and Tyler, as well as his brothers Michael (Pauline), Johnnie (Becky), Robert (Kerry), William, and sister, Linda Ritz. Joe also had 6 nieces and 4 nephews.

Those that have gone before him are parents Johnnie and Mary Aguirre, grandparents Calisto and Pilar Laucirica, Manual and Angela Aguirre, Uncle Pete Laucirica, Family Uncle Joe Onandia.

Cremation will take place at Simple Cremation in Las Vegas. A family service will take place this summer in Lamoille Canyon, where his ashes will be scattered on the ground he loved. A celebration of life will also take place this summer at a time yet to be determined. Joe will be missed by family, friends…… pretty much anyone that knew him.

A donation to Make a Wish foundation in his name or a charity of your choice would be nice…. as Joe would say.