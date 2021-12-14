Kevin R. Morse

September 3, 1954 - November 12, 2021

On Friday, November 12, 2021 Kevin R. Morse, a loving husband and father, passed away suddenly at the age of 67.

Kevin was born September 3, 1954 in

Elko, Nevada to Walter "Ed" Morse and Rita (Maine) Morse. He graduated from Elko High School and attended the College of Southern Idaho and University of Nevada, Reno. On August 4, 1984 he married Meg Vaughan. They raised one son, Cody Morse in Reno, NV.

Kevin was a jack-of-all-trades working many jobs in Elko from construction to mining, managing the Rainbow Lanes Bowling Alley as well as doing contract work for the FAA working on VORTAC sites. In Elko he may best be known to long-time residents as Elko's "Evel Knievel". He performed motorcycle stunts and jumps at the Elko County Fair and the Horse Palace in Spring Creek in the 1970s. In Reno he worked for a local television station as an intern cameraman and later as a telecommunications technician for Reno Air and the VA Hospital. At the age of 60, after having back surgery, Kevin took up disc golf to stay active and aid his recovery. He loved the sport so much he became a professional disc golfer and was a member of the Profession Disc Golf Association. He traveled extensively playing tournaments in Nevada, California and Colorado. Kevin was also a talented artist and carved many pieces in stone.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife Meg, son Cody, his brothers Eddie and Kenny of Elko and his sister Rachelle of Palmdale, CA.