Roxanne Micheli Sutter

April 16, 1957 – May 27, 2021

Following a year and a half-long battle with cancer, on May 27th, Roxanne gained her real angel wings at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

Roxanne was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and dear friend to many and was always a bright shining light that brightened up any room upon entering. She had a warm smile that she passed easily onto others around her. She was born in Elko NV, in 1957 to John and Rita Micheli. She grew up in Wells, NV where she resided until venturing out to college in Twin Falls, ID. After obtaining her Associate's degree she moved to Elko where her brother Bill set her up on a blind date, with the love of her life Larry. She joked that she was still blindly in love after 36 years of marriage.

Larry and Roxanne began their family and settled into making a life in Elko. Roxanne worked as an Eligibility Specialist for over twenty years. She loved what she did and was always eager to help people in their time of need, or any time at all. Her warm heart radiated through her work and she was always happy to help wanting nothing in return.

Roxanne retired in 2016. She always said she retired to babysit her grandkids, Isaac, Estevan, Liam and Giovanni. She enjoyed summer days outside with them while crocheting one of many amazing items. She loved the feeling of giving a handmade gift for one to cherish. She carried her little bag of yarn and hooks everywhere she went, including many car shows she and Larry went to every year.

Roxanne was preceded in death by her father, John and mother, Rita, who were in no doubt waiting to greet her with open arms and a plate of homemade raviolis. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry, who took great care of her in her last days, daughter, Amy (Mario), son, Anthony (Summer), grandsons, Isaac, Estevan, Liam and Giovanni, brother, Bill Micheli (Jacque), numerous nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends she made along the way of her great journey. She will always be remembered for her generosity and willingness to help and give to others.

The family would like to thank all of the friends and family who helped with meals and support in the last year of her life. We are forever grateful and appreciative.

Services will be at St Joseph's Church, June 19 at 11am, with a Celebration of Life to follow at Mater dei Hall.