Roxanne Micheli Sutter
1957 - 2021
Roxanne Micheli Sutter

April 16, 1957 – May 27, 2021

Following a year and a half-long battle with cancer, on May 27th, Roxanne gained her real angel wings at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

Roxanne was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and dear friend to many and was always a bright shining light that brightened up any room upon entering. She had a warm smile that she passed easily onto others around her. She was born in Elko NV, in 1957 to John and Rita Micheli. She grew up in Wells, NV where she resided until venturing out to college in Twin Falls, ID. After obtaining her Associate's degree she moved to Elko where her brother Bill set her up on a blind date, with the love of her life Larry. She joked that she was still blindly in love after 36 years of marriage.

Larry and Roxanne began their family and settled into making a life in Elko. Roxanne worked as an Eligibility Specialist for over twenty years. She loved what she did and was always eager to help people in their time of need, or any time at all. Her warm heart radiated through her work and she was always happy to help wanting nothing in return.

Roxanne retired in 2016. She always said she retired to babysit her grandkids, Isaac, Estevan, Liam and Giovanni. She enjoyed summer days outside with them while crocheting one of many amazing items. She loved the feeling of giving a handmade gift for one to cherish. She carried her little bag of yarn and hooks everywhere she went, including many car shows she and Larry went to every year.

Roxanne was preceded in death by her father, John and mother, Rita, who were in no doubt waiting to greet her with open arms and a plate of homemade raviolis. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry, who took great care of her in her last days, daughter, Amy (Mario), son, Anthony (Summer), grandsons, Isaac, Estevan, Liam and Giovanni, brother, Bill Micheli (Jacque), numerous nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends she made along the way of her great journey. She will always be remembered for her generosity and willingness to help and give to others.

The family would like to thank all of the friends and family who helped with meals and support in the last year of her life. We are forever grateful and appreciative.

Services will be at St Joseph's Church, June 19 at 11am, with a Celebration of Life to follow at Mater dei Hall.


Published by Elko Daily on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
Mater dei Hall
NV
Jun
19
Service
11:00a.m.
St Joseph's Church
NV
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Roxanne was truly a very special lady who will always hold a very special place in our hearts. Our love and prayers for comfort are with you Larry, Amy, Anthoney, spouses, grandchildren, Bill and family. We love you all!
Paula Piccinini, Tom Piccinini, Jamie and Margie Piccinini
Friend
June 23, 2021
Roxanne was a special lady, so sorry to hear about her passing. All my best to Larry and her family. She touched so many lives, God speed my friend.
Sherilee Richter
Friend
June 14, 2021
Roxanne was an amazing lady. Rest In Peace, my friend.
Lisa Elliott
Work
June 8, 2021
I worked alongside Roxanne providing services to persons in the community. She was a rock, and a savior. Condolences to the family, she was a very special lady, and will be missed by many in the coommunity.
Wendy Parman
Work
June 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss Larry Roxanne was an amazing woman and a great friend I will. Is her. My prayer go out to you and your family
Denise stoddard
Friend
June 4, 2021
May God Bless her and her family. I will truly miss her. She was a Beautiful woman and she always cared and helped people tremendously. She will truly be missed.
Valerie Myers
Friend
June 4, 2021
Rozanne, was a very special person who loved most people. She always had a smile on her face.She also liked to tease me. Roxanne, you will be missed.
Pamela Jackson.
Work
June 3, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. She was a beautiful person. We have known the family since our days in Wells when Randy was with the NHP. My job with Vocational Rehab brought us together and she always was happy and we would discuss our long time friendship including a desk I bought from Rita in Wells. May her family always know the sunshine she brought to others. She was a true friend.
Randy and Karen Rowley
Friend
June 3, 2021
Roxanne & I worked in the same building for 20 years; she was always, ALWAYS, cheerful, optimistic, positive and friendly. She was a rare person and it was my honor to know her. I am so sorry for your loss.
Kathy, (Candy), Bohall
Work
June 3, 2021
So sorry for you loss.
Junie Gandolfo
June 3, 2021
Had the pleasure of getting to know Roxanne at Hopes Lodge in S.L.C. and renewing a friendship with Larry. Our hearts go out to Larry and family. May God comfort you doing this time.
Donald and Ruth Baty
June 2, 2021
Roxanne was my niece. Last year, but for COVID-19, I had planned to go visit her and Larry. I am saddened at her passing. I knew her since she was born. She was always a bubbly, energetic, giving, caring person. There were times that I would go without something just so that we wouldn't be interrupted by my asking. She was someone that you wanted to be with. It was evident that she and Larry had a storybook marriage. I will miss her. She left too soon.
Larry Quilici
June 2, 2021
Roxanne was one of the most caring and compassionate people that I know. Rock solid in everything she did. Heaven gained a good one. Thoughts of comfort to her family.
Larry Robb
June 2, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Roxanne´s family at this time. We have known her since her school years in Wells. She had a heart of Gold she will be missed.
David and Cecelia Smith
Friend
June 2, 2021
I will always remember how kind Roxanne was, finding enjoyment in doing for others and never asking for anything in return. She will be missed.
Liz Watson
Friend
June 2, 2021
I am so sad that we are here without you Beautiful, Kind, Sweet Lady. I hope the family finds some kind of Peace knowing you are no longer having to suffer. I am thankful I will always have something special you had made for my little guy. The cutest Biker Outfit. Thank you so much. Rest in Peace
Amy Collins
Family
June 2, 2021
I am so sorry to see love to all of you she was an amazing lady.
Melinda Borden
Work
June 2, 2021
