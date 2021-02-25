Susan Jo Gonzales (McDaniel)

July 17, 1953 – February 15, 2021

Susan Jo Gonzales, 67 of Elko, NV passed away in her home on the early Monday morning of February 15, 2021. She is preceded in death by the Honorable Judge Joseph and Mary Theo McDaniel. She is survived by her daughter Angelina Coleman (husband) Frederic Coleman of Holloman AFB, NM and her loving grandchildren Marques Joseph and Mariah Mae Daley of Elko. Susan is also survived by her sister Jennifer (husband) Larry Bain of Kalispell, MT and Brother Joseph (wife) Lisa McDaniel South Shore Lake Tahoe, CA. She was beloved by all who Knew her. Susan loved all animals especially birds and the squirrel family that lived in the backyard. Throughout her life she was a loving mother to all that entered her home. Susan will be deeply missed by many.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those who would like there will be a Rosary said on Friday February 26th at St. Josephs Catholic Church from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM