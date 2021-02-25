Menu
Susan Jo Gonzales
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021

Susan Jo Gonzales (McDaniel)

July 17, 1953 – February 15, 2021

Susan Jo Gonzales, 67 of Elko, NV passed away in her home on the early Monday morning of February 15, 2021. She is preceded in death by the Honorable Judge Joseph and Mary Theo McDaniel. She is survived by her daughter Angelina Coleman (husband) Frederic Coleman of Holloman AFB, NM and her loving grandchildren Marques Joseph and Mariah Mae Daley of Elko. Susan is also survived by her sister Jennifer (husband) Larry Bain of Kalispell, MT and Brother Joseph (wife) Lisa McDaniel South Shore Lake Tahoe, CA. She was beloved by all who Knew her. Susan loved all animals especially birds and the squirrel family that lived in the backyard. Throughout her life she was a loving mother to all that entered her home. Susan will be deeply missed by many.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those who would like there will be a Rosary said on Friday February 26th at St. Josephs Catholic Church from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM


Published by Elko Daily on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Rosary
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. Josephs Catholic Church
NV
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Susan, I'm going to miss your smiling face and seeing you around. May you Rest In Peace.
Marlene Cortez
March 4, 2021
Rest in peace, Susan. You will be missed
Vincent Salaz
March 3, 2021
Dear Susan, my friend and roommate may you Rest In Peace. I will miss you and our "remember when we...." times!
Rama Paris
February 27, 2021
Susan, Rest in the loving arms of the Lord. You will be missed.
Nancy Zunino
February 25, 2021
Susan was a lovely lady and so very kind and a loving spirit. I´ll miss you so very much. You´ll be forever in my heart.
Meg Allen
February 25, 2021
Susan, my oldest dearest friend my you rest in peace. I will miss you dearly.
Love you so much BFF
Pam McKnight
February 25, 2021
Susan you will forever be in our hearts. You were special to so many.
Pam Daley
February 25, 2021
I lived across the street from Susan in the 60s and remember her as always smiling and always happy. RIP Susan.
Joseph Ryan
February 25, 2021
I will always miss her smiling face and beautiful soul RIP my friend
Mickie Glennon Brady
February 25, 2021
