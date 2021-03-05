Menu
Toni Lynne Wright
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Carlin Combined School

Toni Lynne Wright

February 21, 1964 – February 17, 2021

Toni Lynne Wright was born in Elko, Nevada on February 21, 1964. She lived in Carlin for almost all of her life and attended Carlin Combined School. Toni enlisted in the Army for 2 years and re-enlisted for an additional 4 years to her family's surprise. While in the Army she traveled to Germany and Spain and was an Amphibious Assault Vehicle operator.

Toni met and married John Cadwalleder while in the Army and they moved to Carlin after they were Honorably Discharged. They later divorced and Toni continued to live in Carlin. She later met and married Ray Kauffman and they resided in Carlin and Silver Springs before divorcing and Toni remained single.

Toni attended several schools, including a tech school in Arizona and cosmetology school in Carson City. She worked at the Commercial Casino and for the City of Carlin for several years until her passing. Toni was an avid rock hound and loved the outdoors. She was also an animal lover like her mother.

Toni was preceded in death by her father, Bob; both sets of grandparents; her brother, Michael and her mother Nancy, who passed away two day after Toni. She is survived by her uncle, Jim Aiazzi and his wife Cherie; sister, Christy Collins; brother, David (Ann) Wright; best friend, Ray Riotte; many nephews and nieces, as well as family and friends.

Graveside services will be held on March 6, 2021 at 11:00am and will be a combined service with her mother. Please wear purple in honor of Toni. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.


Published by Elko Daily on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
You hold a special place in my heart. God Bless and rest in peace!
Lauri J Brown
March 10, 2021
Rest In Peace, Aunt Toni. Love you.
Justin Wright
March 5, 2021
