Charles Theodore "Teddy" Blake Jr.
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Charles Theodore "Teddy" Blake, Jr.

Charles Theodore "Teddy" Blake, Jr., 77, of Gainesville, FL passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the VITAS Health Care Center in Gainesville,FL.

Teddy was born on November 12, 1943 in Chancellorsville, VA, son of the late Charles Theodore Blake, Sr. and Susie Wayland Blake. Teddy was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Patricia Goodwin Blake and by his oldest son, Charles Theodore "Ted" Blake, III.

Teddy is survived by his youngest son, Isaac "Ike" Page Blake, of Gainesville, FL, his sister Katherine "Kathy" Page Blake, of Daytona Beach, FL, his three grandsons Eric, Jeremy, and Dillon Blake and two great grandsons.

Teddy owned his own plumbing business in Spotsylvania, VA for a number of years. He then moved to Gainesville, FL, where he worked for many more years as a master plumber for the University of Florida. Teddy was a loyal Florida Gators fan.

Services for Teddy will be private and at a later date.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 22, 2020.
Teddy was one of the most generous people we have ever known. We both miss him and Patsy, but know he is keeping everyone in Heaven on their toes!
JoAnn and Geary Herndon
Friend
December 16, 2021
Kathy, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Colleen
December 23, 2020
You are with Patsy again, so I know you are doing good!!!! All of you are in Gods kingdom now. We will join you when God calls. Until then shine upon us!!!!
The Hatfield Family
December 23, 2020
We were sadden to learn of Teddy's passing. He and Patsy were special people and will be missed by all.
JoAnn and Geary Herndon
December 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Teddy. He and my brother Ricky were good friends. I enjoyed seeing him when I came down to visit Ricky. Lifting you up in prayer.
Monica Apperson Perrin
December 22, 2020
