Charles Theodore "Teddy" Blake, Jr.



Charles Theodore "Teddy" Blake, Jr., 77, of Gainesville, FL passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the VITAS Health Care Center in Gainesville,FL.



Teddy was born on November 12, 1943 in Chancellorsville, VA, son of the late Charles Theodore Blake, Sr. and Susie Wayland Blake. Teddy was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Patricia Goodwin Blake and by his oldest son, Charles Theodore "Ted" Blake, III.



Teddy is survived by his youngest son, Isaac "Ike" Page Blake, of Gainesville, FL, his sister Katherine "Kathy" Page Blake, of Daytona Beach, FL, his three grandsons Eric, Jeremy, and Dillon Blake and two great grandsons.



Teddy owned his own plumbing business in Spotsylvania, VA for a number of years. He then moved to Gainesville, FL, where he worked for many more years as a master plumber for the University of Florida. Teddy was a loyal Florida Gators fan.



Services for Teddy will be private and at a later date.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 22, 2020.