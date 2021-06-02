David Giese



David Charles Giese, 77, formerly of Stafford, died peacefully in Haslet, Texas, on March 25, 2021.



A retired licensed electrician, he ran Giese Electric Company, Inc. of Stafford. He was a lifetime member and past president of the Aquia Harbour Host Lions Club. A prominent antique shaving mug collector, he belonged to several car clubs. Survivors include his wife Nancy Giese, son Scott (Jason) Giese, daughter Robin (Eric) Griswold and granddaughter Bethany Griswold.



A family service was held in Texas on April 19, 2021.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 2, 2021.