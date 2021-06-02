David Charles Giese, 77, formerly of Stafford, died peacefully in Haslet, Texas, on March 25, 2021.
A retired licensed electrician, he ran Giese Electric Company, Inc. of Stafford. He was a lifetime member and past president of the Aquia Harbour Host Lions Club. A prominent antique shaving mug collector, he belonged to several car clubs. Survivors include his wife Nancy Giese, son Scott (Jason) Giese, daughter Robin (Eric) Griswold and granddaughter Bethany Griswold.
A family service was held in Texas on April 19, 2021.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 2, 2021.
Dave Giese was a great neighbor in Aquia Harbor.
He enjoyed his kayak, his job and people.
Our Sympathy goes out to his family he loved so much.
Love to the whole Giese Family
From Stafford VA
Cynthia & John Allen
Friend
June 2, 2021
In the early days of Stafford and our community Dave was a loyal friend, a great Lion and the electrician everyone depended on. He and his family were greatly missed after they retired and moved away. Thoughts and prayers to Nancy and the family.