Donn Casserly Hart, Jr.
On January 6, 2022, Donn Casserly Hart, Jr., 70, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully from complications after a valiant battle with cancer.
The son of a Marine general and a Navy nurse, Donn was born at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, MD and, with the exception of a few years in Japan, grew up in the Mount Vernon area of Virginia. Just before his 16th birthday, he met the love of his life, and eventual wife of 50 years, Donna. He could not have imagined the amazing life they would have together. After the births of their two sons, the family relocated to Fredericksburg, VA in 1975 where he built a beautiful home in the woods overlooking the Rappahannock. A strong work ethic and focus on excellence led to many successes including serving in the Army Reserves, founding Hart Homes, which built hundreds of homes around Virginia, then Dominion Insulation, which he co-founded and ran for 20 years before selling it in 1999, and then Virginia Properties, a family business established in 2000. Donn had a passion for travel and adventure. He worked hard so he could play hard, sharing those adventures with friends and family. From beach trips to the Outer Banks to visiting cities around the world, including many trips with the entire crew of kids and grandkids. Donn was a man of many interests, picking up a new hobby every few years before mastering it and moving on to the next one. From hunting, fishing, and boating to becoming a licensed pilot, advanced SCUBA diver, and cannon enthusiast, there was hardly a dull moment for the Hart family.
Beloved husband of Donna Genuario Hart; loving father of Donnie Hart (Brandy), Jason Hart (Laurie), and Sara Priester (Bryan); adoring grandfather and great-grandfather of Grace, Maddie, Bella, Ellie, Livie & Abby Hart and Althea, River & Rowan Priester; esteemed uncle of numerous nieces and nephews; and caring brother of Frances Canty of Gwynn Island and Dianne Scatchard (Glenn) of Matthews. Donn was preceded in death by his parents, Donn and Frances Hart; his brother, Jack Hart; his daughter-in-law, Brandy Hart; and his favorite canine companions, Bear and Sam.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, 4801 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 with a rosary service from 4:00pm to 4:30pm. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. A video stream of the funeral mass will be available at https://www.facebook.com/pg/stmaryfred/videos/
. Interment will follow at the Fredericksburg City Cemetery, 1000 Washington Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. The family requests that masks be worn during all services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one or all of the following: Birthright of Fredericksburg, Mary's Shelter of Fredericksburg, or Micah Ecumenical Ministries.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 9, 2022.