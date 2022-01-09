We are so saddened to learn of Donn´s death. Many years ago when bringing Sara home from a GS event, Donn was filling a bird feeder. I complained that the squirrels ate all my bird food. He responded that he didn´t mind because squirrels were hungry, too. That has always remained in my mind because it showed what a kind man he was.

Mary Lou Nissim-Sabat Family January 9, 2022