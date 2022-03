Harvey R. Heath, Jr.Harvey R. Heath, Jr., 71, of Caroline County passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.Harvey was a loving father and grandfather. Survivors include his sons, James Heath (Audra) and Jon Heath; daughter Cheryl Thacker (Sean); grandchildren Aaron, Brittany, Nathan, Tyler, Ashley, Kelsey, and Jacob.All services will be private.Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com