John McGarvey



John F. McGarvey, Esq., was born in August of 1952 and died in September of 2021 at age 69. He is survived by his mother, Lillian B. McGarvey, his sons Sean, of Florida; Trevor, Esq., of Colorado (grandson Jack); and Connor, of Florida (grandchildren Kieran and Emma). He was predeceased by his father Stanley McGarvey and his sister Barbara Anne Smith.



John was retired from the practice of law after a colorful career involving representation in many high profile cases throughout the Richmond area in state and federal courts. Prior to college and law school John served in the 82nd Airborne Division from 1971-1974. After his military service John graduated from VCU with straight A's and then graduated from the University of Richmond Law School.



John was respected as an armchair Jeopardy champion.



AIRBORNE



Burial ceremony will be held at Quantico National Cemetery on October 12 at 11:30 a.m. A gathering of family and friends will be held immediately thereafter at Spotswood Baptist Church in Fredericksburg at approximately 1:00 p.m.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 26, 2021.