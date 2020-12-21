Dear Bruce Piner Family,
My Deepest Sympathies to Retired Major Bruce Piner´s Family and "Loved One" Donna. Bruce was an excellent Dance Instructor and All Around Social Friend of All at the Battlefield Boogie Shag Club...! My Daughter served in the US Marine Corps, as does her First husband now, and Second Husband, in the past...! My first Son in Law is a Colonel and Division Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon. His Name Is Colonel Scott Pierce, and can be contacted through "LinkedIn". I have informed him of His Brother in Arms Passing, So I am hopeful some US Marine Officer, especially the COMMS Information Technology Division will pass on a message to your family. Again, My Deepest Sympathies, Bruce only had very close Friends at the BBC Shag Club Social Group. We loved his sense of humor, and his dance capability and instruction. We have all lost a very Patriotic US Marine Corps Officer, of whom we should all be very Proud...!
"Semper Fi"
Respectfully and Sincerely Yours,
George Colwell
