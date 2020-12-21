Menu
Major Ronald Bruce Piner
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
Ronald Bruce Piner

On December 16, Ronald Bruce Piner, 62, passed away in his Fredericksburg home. Bruce's passing has left a void that can never be filled, and he is dearly missed. He is survived by his soulmate Donna; his adoring sister Saundra; his children Phillip (Megan), Christina, Andrew (Heidi), Alexander, and Zachary; his stepchildren Brittany (Christopher), Mariel (Joshua), Nathaniel (Michelle), Elise (Thoger) and Benjamin; 7 grandchildren; and 4 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Colleen and his brother Tommy.

Bruce was raised in Beaufort, NC where he had what he described as "the perfect childhood:" swimming, surfing and waterskiing. He was a Sea Scout and was on the high school tennis team. Bruce received a full scholarship to Elon College, earning a degree in Music Education. A gifted musician, he played first trumpet in various musical groups but especially enjoyed playing in the marching band and the touring band, Emanons of Elon. He performed in churches in Beaufort and Burlington but enjoyed all genres of music. Bruce was also the president of his college fraternity.

After graduation, Bruce joined the United States Marine Corps, honorably serving 22 years and retiring as a Major. Following his retirement, he continued to serve the Marine Corps as a Manpower and Training Analyst. Bruce was especially proud of his 3 children who also serve in our nation's military.

Bruce had a magnetic personality that everyone was drawn to. His gut-busting jokes and captivating stories always made him the life of the party. He was an excellent dancer who taught countless students shag dancing. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, waterman, and expert marksman. He was a voracious reader boasting an insane memory, making it nearly impossible to beat him at Jeopardy or trivia games. Bruce could frequently be found in antique stores or other historical places, as well as attending concerts, lectures and re-enactments. He was a skilled dog trainer and was incredibly proud of his hunting dog Teach, as well as his other two dogs Lizzie and Jane. Bruce lovingly helped to care for his father-in-law George Wyatt for several years. He built birdhouses and enjoyed relaxing on the patio sipping coffee while watching "his" birds as they came into the backyard. He was the epitome of a Southern gentleman. There wasn't much that Bruce couldn't, or didn't, do.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held in the upcoming months, once COVID restrictions have been eased.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 21, 2020.
David Cofflin
January 1, 2021
David Cofflin
December 29, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Bruce's passing, my heart goes out to Donna and family. Bruce and I had the opportunity to work together and across the table from each other on and off over the course of more than 10 years. It seems like this year has taken away so many good people, and I am so sad to hear that Bruce is gone.
Stephen Zygula
December 28, 2020
I am sorry very sorry to learn of Bruce's passing. I have not seen him in over 40 years, but still recall his infectious sense of humor. It's obvious his life was incredibly well lived, though it was tragicaly cut short. My sympathies to his family.
Fred Moore
December 25, 2020
Dear Bruce Piner Family, My Deepest Sympathies to Retired Major Bruce Piner´s Family and "Loved One" Donna. Bruce was an excellent Dance Instructor and All Around Social Friend of All at the Battlefield Boogie Shag Club...! My Daughter served in the US Marine Corps, as does her First husband now, and Second Husband, in the past...! My first Son in Law is a Colonel and Division Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon. His Name Is Colonel Scott Pierce, and can be contacted through "LinkedIn". I have informed him of His Brother in Arms Passing, So I am hopeful some US Marine Officer, especially the COMMS Information Technology Division will pass on a message to your family. Again, My Deepest Sympathies, Bruce only had very close Friends at the BBC Shag Club Social Group. We loved his sense of humor, and his dance capability and instruction. We have all lost a very Patriotic US Marine Corps Officer, of whom we should all be very Proud...! "Semper Fi" Respectfully and Sincerely Yours, George Colwell Email: [email protected] Mobile: 703-867-1322
George Colwell
December 23, 2020
There was so much to write about him, and I hope that I captured at least an essence of the amazing man that Bruce was, and still is. He was everything that I could have ever hoped for in a spouse. We worked together, rode to work and back home together, lived together, went shopping together, danced together, taught Carolina shag dancing together, went to concerts, the beach, wineries, shows, historical places, EVERYWHERE together. And we never got tired of being together. He made every place and every thing we did special and fun. Even being in our favorite antique store where they played "classic" pop, he would twirl me around in the aisle and sing to me. Just for a few minutes, just long enough to make me smile and love him more. He loved to talk...and talk and talk and talk. He was never boring though because he knew so much about so much and I just loved listening to his Southern accent and the way he called me "Shugah". This world is a much dimmer place without you, Bruce Piner.
Donna
December 22, 2020
Bruce was an awesome friend, from the younger years and throughout our friendship. I mentioned to him if he remembered the Flintstone multi Vitamin we ate outside, he said yes, we ate the whole jar, and yes we got a talking to by Miss Ruby. Life was so simple back then. Thanks for the memories Bruce. Outdoors was great, even sharing vitamins. Will miss that laugh. And smile, and humor. Prayers and Condolences to all who knew this fine respectful man and Friend. He will be missed. God bless.
David Cantrell
December 22, 2020
Had the honor and privilege of working with Bruce. We bonded over my name as he had a son named Zachary and another named Alexander, which he would proudly remind me of quite often. He loved his family, and loved his Marine Corps. Bruce was a tremendous colleague, friend, music buff , family man, and just a pleasure to be around. May he rest peacefully, and to his wonderful Donna and kids, may you all find peace during this season.
Zachary A. Robinson
December 22, 2020
Saddened to hear of Bruce's passing. We grew up together in Beaufort and both played the trumpet in the East Carteret high school band. I have many fond memories of Bruce. Please accept my condolences.
Donald Austin...Beaufort, NC
December 22, 2020
I was blessed to have met and enjoyed working with Bruce during the past couple of years! His humor was most memorable! Condolences to his family! He will certainly be missed! Rest In Peace Brother!!!
Marty Glantz
December 21, 2020
My deepest condolences! May you Rest In Peace Bruce.
Missy Dixon
December 21, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family, which I consider my family. Bruce will be missed but not forgotten. He was a great friend and brother. Rest In Peace my friend until we meet again. Semper Fi Major.
Jody Blackwell
December 21, 2020
William Blackwell
December 21, 2020
Bruce touched so many lives and was such a good and kind gentleman. My heart and prayers go out to all of his family and friends, especially Donna and my Aunt Saundra and cousins Traci and Scott. Sending much dove and prayers to all.
Ann Smith
December 21, 2020
Not easy to lose a soulmate. You will get to see such a good man again. God never gives us more than we can handle because in Bruce´s case there is too much good to remember to allow grief to take over. Never had the pleasure to meet him but the glowing affection you always displayed when you spoke about him and my respect for you speak volumes to what I am sure was an uncommon life. God Bless. CB.
Chris Buzzard
December 21, 2020
We will miss Bruce and his candor. He was a true Southern Gentleman. A man´s man. We loved being around him. May God bless and keep him.
Larry and JoAnn Locklair
December 21, 2020
