On December 16, Ronald Bruce Piner, 62, passed away in his Fredericksburg home. Bruce's passing has left a void that can never be filled, and he is dearly missed. He is survived by his soulmate Donna; his adoring sister Saundra; his children Phillip (Megan), Christina, Andrew (Heidi), Alexander, and Zachary; his stepchildren Brittany (Christopher), Mariel (Joshua), Nathaniel (Michelle), Elise (Thoger) and Benjamin; 7 grandchildren; and 4 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Colleen and his brother Tommy.



Bruce was raised in Beaufort, NC where he had what he described as "the perfect childhood:" swimming, surfing and waterskiing. He was a Sea Scout and was on the high school tennis team. Bruce received a full scholarship to Elon College, earning a degree in Music Education. A gifted musician, he played first trumpet in various musical groups but especially enjoyed playing in the marching band and the touring band, Emanons of Elon. He performed in churches in Beaufort and Burlington but enjoyed all genres of music. Bruce was also the president of his college fraternity.



After graduation, Bruce joined the United States Marine Corps, honorably serving 22 years and retiring as a Major. Following his retirement, he continued to serve the Marine Corps as a Manpower and Training Analyst. Bruce was especially proud of his 3 children who also serve in our nation's military.



Bruce had a magnetic personality that everyone was drawn to. His gut-busting jokes and captivating stories always made him the life of the party. He was an excellent dancer who taught countless students shag dancing. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, waterman, and expert marksman. He was a voracious reader boasting an insane memory, making it nearly impossible to beat him at Jeopardy or trivia games. Bruce could frequently be found in antique stores or other historical places, as well as attending concerts, lectures and re-enactments. He was a skilled dog trainer and was incredibly proud of his hunting dog Teach, as well as his other two dogs Lizzie and Jane. Bruce lovingly helped to care for his father-in-law George Wyatt for several years. He built birdhouses and enjoyed relaxing on the patio sipping coffee while watching "his" birds as they came into the backyard. He was the epitome of a Southern gentleman. There wasn't much that Bruce couldn't, or didn't, do.



A celebration of life ceremony will be held in the upcoming months, once COVID restrictions have been eased.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 21, 2020.