William M Sokol
William M Sokol (Bill) 82, peacefully passed away December 8th surrounded by family at his home in Fredericksburg, Va. Bill was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Michael and Katherine Sokol and was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas R. Sokol. He is survived by his wife Janet B. Sokol, son William Judson Sokol of Baltimore Maryland, daughter Amy Sokol Slocum of Richmond Virginia, and four granddaughters; Olivia Sokol, Gwen Sokol, Catherine Slocum and Georgia Slocum.
Bill was a graduate of Syracuse University '59 and The University of Virginia Law School '62. After graduating from law school, he served in the U.S. Army as an Intelligence Officer at Camp King in Oberursel, Germany. Upon completing his military service, Bill and Jan settled in Fredericksburg where he began his legal career with the firm of Whitticar and Whitticar. Bill practiced law for over 50 years, ultimately retiring from Sokol and Jones where he was always known as a compassionate advocate and master litigator for his clients.
Bill was active in the Fredericksburg community, having been instrumental in the formation of the Big Brothers program, participated in various political campaigns, was a member of the Virginia State Bar, Kiwanis Club, Virginia Reel and served on several boards. He especially enjoyed spending time with close friends and family on the golf course or at the bridge table and welcomed anyone to join him to watch Syracuse basketball and football. Bill was loved for his kind, humorous and gregarious personality bringing a smile to everyone he encountered.
The family will have a private interment at Oak Hill Ceremony, and at his request, Bill wanted all to know that anyone is welcome to bring him flowers or visit anytime. In remembrance, please consider donating to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, Md 21741-5014 or a charity of your choice
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 20, 2020.