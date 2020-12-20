Menu
William M. Sokol
William M Sokol

William M Sokol (Bill) 82, peacefully passed away December 8th surrounded by family at his home in Fredericksburg, Va. Bill was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Michael and Katherine Sokol and was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas R. Sokol. He is survived by his wife Janet B. Sokol, son William Judson Sokol of Baltimore Maryland, daughter Amy Sokol Slocum of Richmond Virginia, and four granddaughters; Olivia Sokol, Gwen Sokol, Catherine Slocum and Georgia Slocum.

Bill was a graduate of Syracuse University '59 and The University of Virginia Law School '62. After graduating from law school, he served in the U.S. Army as an Intelligence Officer at Camp King in Oberursel, Germany. Upon completing his military service, Bill and Jan settled in Fredericksburg where he began his legal career with the firm of Whitticar and Whitticar. Bill practiced law for over 50 years, ultimately retiring from Sokol and Jones where he was always known as a compassionate advocate and master litigator for his clients.

Bill was active in the Fredericksburg community, having been instrumental in the formation of the Big Brothers program, participated in various political campaigns, was a member of the Virginia State Bar, Kiwanis Club, Virginia Reel and served on several boards. He especially enjoyed spending time with close friends and family on the golf course or at the bridge table and welcomed anyone to join him to watch Syracuse basketball and football. Bill was loved for his kind, humorous and gregarious personality bringing a smile to everyone he encountered.

The family will have a private interment at Oak Hill Ceremony, and at his request, Bill wanted all to know that anyone is welcome to bring him flowers or visit anytime. In remembrance, please consider donating to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, Md 21741-5014 or a charity of your choice.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 20, 2020.
......belated but heartfelt condolences to the entire Sokol clan. Bill and Jan were Fort Benning acquaintances that became lifelong friends. We have so many wonderful memories from so many visitations to include: Daytona, Atlanta, Nassau, Vermont, Charlottesville et.al. We loved Bill, a great guy, and we think of you guys often. RIP Bill, The Kelly Clan
Rick and Beth Kelly
Friend
June 14, 2021
I will always be grateful to have known Bill and to be embraced by Jan and him in their home and at Amy´s. A true gentleman who adored his family and friends. I raise a glass to a life well-lived!! Peace and prayers to the family.
Kelly Pickerel
January 1, 2021
Jan, Amy and Jud, my deepest condolences on Bill`s passing. I treasured growing up beside your family. My dad and your dad and husband had many many happy memories together and were the dearest of friends.I wish all of your strength and peace and this holiday season and my Bills memory always be a blessing for us.
Robert Miller
December 21, 2020
My husband, Arthur Poyck and myself remember Bill over the years very fondly.
nancy lynne poyck
December 21, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to Bill´s family for the loss of a great man. Bill was an inspiration for me when I was a young lady trying to find my way in life. I never made it to lawyer, but I did become a paralegal. He was a gentleman, and a wonderful friend. He´s a great loss to our community.
Dianna Lacy-Carroll
December 21, 2020
Mr. Sokol was one of my dearest clients, always making me smile, always concerned about me and my family. He also engaged with others in the salon sharing his wit or just to say hello. He and his kindness will not be forgotten, I am truly blessed for knowing him.
Charlene Lynch
December 20, 2020
