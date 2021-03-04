Menu
Clyde A. Bird
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Clyde A. Bird

June 11, 1943 – February 26, 2021

Clyde A. Bird, age 77, of Fremont died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Clyde was born June 11, 1943, in Pender, Nebraska, to Clyde and Frances (Miller) Bird. He moved to Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School. He worked for a couple of years then entered the United States Navy and served from 1964-1968. During his time in the Navy he served on the USS Ranger (CV-61). After his military he lived in California. He graduated from San Jose State and then attended Stanford University.

Clyde and Patricia were married in 1977 and made their home in Texas. Clyde wanted to maintain his roots to Fremont so the couple purchased a home in Fremont and split their time between Texas and Fremont.

Clyde's favorite things were his family and friends, he remained in touch with many of his friends from both middle and high school, his dogs, his books, and long strolls through Costco.

Survivors: wife, Patricia of Fremont; children, Kimberly Bernard of Austin, Texas, Kirk Bernard of New Port Beach, California, Kevin (Rosa) Bernard of Denton, Texas, Damon Bird of Dallas, Texas; grandsons, Alex and Dillon Bernard.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack.

There will be no local services, further services will be held in Texas. Memorials are suggested to Furever Home (https://www.fetchingfureverhomes.org/).

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Pat and Family, I am thinking of you and praying for peace in your hearts. I am so very saddened by your loss. Love you Pat. God Speed.
Julie Canei
March 5, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
March 4, 2021
