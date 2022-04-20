Dena Jean Carlson

February 23, 1931 – April 17, 2022

Dena Jean Carlson was born February 23, 1931, to Clarence and Daisy (Woodard) Kjeldgaard in Tekamah, Nebraska. She passed away April 17, 2022, at Oakland Heights, in Oakland, Nebraska.

She attended Tekamah High School. On Jan. 1, 1948, Dena married the love of her life, Grover E. Carlson, at the United Methodist Church in Tekamah. They had five children: Beverly, Larry, Mark, Charles, and Paul.

Dena was a member of two women's clubs, a 4-H mother, and enjoyed attending her children's activities. She was proud to be a farmer's wife and all the duties that came with that.

In later years, she worked at a thrift store in Tekamah and would not miss an opportunity to go to the casino with friends. She was very fond of all her many Kjeldgaard cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Larry; brothers, Merrick (Alvina), Lloyd (Verna), Neil (Doris), Don (Marge); sisters, Enid (Jim) McCurdy, Beth (Raymond) Magill; and an infant grandson, Emanuel.

She is survived by her children, Beverly (Dan) Lux, Mark (Laurie), Charles (Ronda), Paul (Cheryl); 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Tiny.

The memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Memorial visitation is one hour prior to service at the church. Private family interment is at Oakland Cemetery.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

