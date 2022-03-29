Menu
Janette F. Toben
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE

Janette F. Toben

May 1, 1943 – March 25, 2022

Janette F. Toben, age 78, of Fremont died Friday, March 25, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens.

Janette was born May 1, 1943, in Stuart, Nebraska, to Milton and Stasia (Jungman) Clemens. She was raised in Holt County and graduated from Atkinson High School in 1961. After high school she worked at Segerwood Restaurant in O'Neill. She married William Toben on Sept. 6, 1964, at Bethany Methodist Church in Holt County. After their marriage the couple lived in several different communities while Bill worked construction. In 1967, the couple moved to Valley and in 1972 moved to Fremont.

Janette was a very active volunteer in the churches they belonged to. She loved to help people, especially children, and was very involved in children's ministry programs, most recently at the Fremont Nazarene Church. She was also known for her flower gardens.

Survivors: husband, William of Fremont; son, Marty (Sofia) Toben of Fremont; grandchildren, Solana and Levi; brother, Don (Jody) Clemens of Inman.

Janette was preceded in death by her parents.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at the Fremont Alliance Church. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Fremont Alliance Church Children's Ministry. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.


Published by Fremont Tribune on Mar. 29, 2022.
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
March 29, 2022
