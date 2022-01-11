Marjorie A. Schuett

July 11, 1929 – January 8, 2022

Marjorie A. Schuett, age 92, of Omaha, formerly of Fremont, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Parson House in Omaha.

Marjorie was born July 11, 1929, in Nebraska City to Maynard and Mary (Taylor) Griffin. She was raised in Nebraska City, graduated from Nebraska City High School and attended Peru State College for a short time. On May 16, 1948, Marjorie married Norris Schuett in Council Bluffs. All of their married life was spent in Fremont.

Marjorie was employed at what is now Methodist Fremont Health for 22 years. She volunteered at Trinity Lutheran in the daycare and library. She also volunteered with the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. Marjorie was a member of the Hospital Auxiliary and Trinity Lutheran Church.

Survivors include: children, Dale Schuett, and wife Kathy Dillon Schuett, of Sparks, Nevada, Catherine Schuett Cunningham, and husband Roy Cunningham, of Bellevue, Carolyn Schuett Andersen of Kearney, and Rev. Wayne Schuett of Muskogee, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Rachel Schuett, San Francisco, California, Ryan Schuett, and wife Heidi, Sparks, Nevada, Kristina Schuett Ricci, and husband Steve Ricci, Sacramento, California, Amie Zart Sanchez, and husband Yano Sanchez, Bellevue, Dan Zart, and wife Leah King Zart, Omaha, Stacia Andersen, Kansas City, Missouri, Seth Andersen, Atlanta, Georgia, Joel Schuett, Omaha; great-grandchildren, Nicolette Schuett, Sparks, Nevada, Everett Schuett, Sparks, Nevada, Stella Ricci, Sacramento, California, Lina Ricci, Sacramento, Quentin Zart, Omaha, Ashten Sanchez, Omaha, Domenic Sanchez, Omaha.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband Norris on Dec. 23, 2005; two sons, Neal and Kendall; son-in-law, Sam Andersen; and a sister, Freda Griffen Burroughs.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church and School. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

