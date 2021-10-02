Menu
Robert Dale "Bob" Gemar
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave
Fremont, NE

Robert "Bob" Dale Gemar

February 18, 1942 - September 30, 2021

Bob was born in Oakes, North Dakota, to Armon (Jim) and Laura (Harris) Gemar. He attended high school in Oakes until they moved to Fremont in 1955. He married Joanne La Rocca on Nov. 30, 1963, at St. Pat's in Fremont. Bob worked at Valmont for 47 years.

Bob took pride in his lawn, cars and home. He was always busy just like the energizer bunny. Bob remodeled the kitchen, built our gazebo, and loved woodworking. He was a jack of all trades. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix.

Bob is preceded in death by parents, Jim and Laura (Harris) Gemar; brother, Raymond (Babe) Gemar; sisters, Charlotte Roney, Debbie Bixby, and Joanne Ganser.

He is survived by wife, Joanne (La Rocca) Gemar; son, Timothy (Kris) Gemar; daughter, Tamara (Todd) Wheeler; grandsons, Sam (Chelsi) Gemar, Myles (Elyse) Wheeler, Malachi Wheeler, Micaiah Wheeler; granddaughters, Nicole (fiancé Derek Straw) Gemar, Maryah and Makayla Wheeler; great-granddaughter, Hadley Wheeler; great-grandsons, Oliver and Theodore Wheeler; many nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. To view livestream go to duganchapel.com and click on view webcast.

Memorials suggested to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be left at duganchapel.com.

Dugan Funeral Chapel

402-721-2880


Published by Fremont Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thinking of you Joanne and Family My Deepest Sympathy
Nancy Hoshor
October 5, 2021
Sorry to hear of Bobs passing. He will be missed. Condolences.
Marv & Ev
October 4, 2021
We are so saddened to hear of Bob's passing. Lynn has many fond memories working with him. And I always enjoyed when the 4 of us would get together. Such special people. Our hearts go out to JoAnn and all the rest of Bob's family and friends.
Marsha & Lynn Brown
October 3, 2021
