Robert "Bob" Dale Gemar

February 18, 1942 - September 30, 2021

Bob was born in Oakes, North Dakota, to Armon (Jim) and Laura (Harris) Gemar. He attended high school in Oakes until they moved to Fremont in 1955. He married Joanne La Rocca on Nov. 30, 1963, at St. Pat's in Fremont. Bob worked at Valmont for 47 years.

Bob took pride in his lawn, cars and home. He was always busy just like the energizer bunny. Bob remodeled the kitchen, built our gazebo, and loved woodworking. He was a jack of all trades. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix.

Bob is preceded in death by parents, Jim and Laura (Harris) Gemar; brother, Raymond (Babe) Gemar; sisters, Charlotte Roney, Debbie Bixby, and Joanne Ganser.

He is survived by wife, Joanne (La Rocca) Gemar; son, Timothy (Kris) Gemar; daughter, Tamara (Todd) Wheeler; grandsons, Sam (Chelsi) Gemar, Myles (Elyse) Wheeler, Malachi Wheeler, Micaiah Wheeler; granddaughters, Nicole (fiancé Derek Straw) Gemar, Maryah and Makayla Wheeler; great-granddaughter, Hadley Wheeler; great-grandsons, Oliver and Theodore Wheeler; many nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. To view livestream go to duganchapel.com and click on view webcast.

Memorials suggested to the family for future designation.

