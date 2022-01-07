Thomas Edward Nelson

April 15, 1951 – December 31, 2021

Thomas Edward Nelson was born in Oakland, Nebraska, to Merlyn D. and Janice R. (Mallette) Nelson on April 15, 1951. He passed away Dec. 31, 2021, at his home in Omaha, Nebraska. Tom was baptized and confirmed at Westside Methodist Church in Oakland.

His survivors include his sister, Deb (Bob) Dinslage of West Point, Nebraska; brothers, Steve (Vanessa) Nelson of Oakland, Mark (Dawn) Nelson of Wendell, North Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Growing up and participating in many sports in and around Oakland, Tom graduated from Oakland High School in 1969. He attended college at University of Nebraska – Lincoln and Wayne State College – Wayne, Nebraska, majoring in business.

Tom's passion for the game of golf was fostered and embedded at a very early age with countless awards and achievements during his high school years, as well as a member of Oakland Golf Club, where he was a multi-year club champion. His love for golf and his amazing talent and abilities focused his energies on becoming a Class A PGA professional at numerous golf courses around the Midwest, both as a club professional and a teaching professional of the highest caliber, integrity and standards. He was an excellent golf instructor, for beginners or seasoned golfers alike, and he was always willing and able to assist in making your golf game the best it could be for your enjoyment of the game.

Tom was a very kind, happy and patient person who was always caring and considerate of those around him, while possessing a hearty laughter and attitude that would always put a smile on your face and joy in your heart. He possessed a deeply rooted and enviable work ethic that served him well throughout his career and life.

Tom was also an avid sports fan with an uncanny and miraculous ability to remember and recall statistics and sports trivia, while reminding friends to tune into a game or view the highlights of just about any sports activity. He was a very true and devoted friend who would always stay in touch.

There will be private family services. Burial will be in Westside Cemetery, rural Oakland.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

