Fred Taylor (1951-2020) Meservey - Fred Taylor, 69, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Celebration of Life Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, in the shelter at the Meservey City Park. Interment will be in the Meservey Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour before the service at the park. Fred Gilbert Taylor was born April 17, 1951, a son of Clifton and Ferne (Floy) Taylor (Darnell). He was baptized at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Ventura and confirmed at Richland Lutheran Church in Thornton. He attended Meservey-Thornton School, graduating with the class of 1969 then attended Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, MN. Fred had 3 sons: Craig, Adam and Eric. On June 26, 1998 he married Deb Nickluas and gained 5 more children who he treated as his own. Jennifer, Melanie, Leslie, Crystal and Troy. In high school and after his college years Fred worked for Floy Farm Drainage. Eventually he began working for North Iowa Coop, in Thornton and retired in 2013. Family was the most important thing to Fred, spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchild, and was always available with 'Grandpa's Taxi Service.' He enjoyed camping and visiting with everyone he met. Left to cherish his memory are his wife: Debra; sons: Craig (Emily) Taylor, Magnolia, TX; CPO Adam Taylor, Jacksonville, FL; Eric (Katie) Taylor, Des Moines; Jennifer Schreckengost, Meservey; Melanie (Dean) Dixon, Sheffield; Leslie Johnson, Mason City; Crystal Schipper, Clear Lake and Troy Schipper, Sheffield; 20 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; sister: Doreen (Arnie) Shaw, Meservey; brothers: Shane Darnell, Mason City; Scott (Mary) Darnell, Westminster, CO; nieces and nephews and a large extended family and many friends. Fred is preceded in death by his parents; 1 sister and 1 brother at birth and one grandson, Noah. Retz Funeral Home, www.retzfh.com