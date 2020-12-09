Bruce A. Nolte

May 27, 1964-December 5, 2020

MASON CITY-Bruce A. Nolte, 56, of Mason City, died on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, December 11, 2020, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 – 4th St. SE. Services will be live streamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service time on Friday, at St. James Lutheran Church. Interment will be held in the Elmwood St. – Joseph Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family of Bruce Nolte. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Bruce Alan Nolte was born on May 27, 1964, in Mason City to parents Carl and Dorothy (Harris). Bruce attended Mason City High School and after graduating he joined the workforce working various jobs. He was employed at AMPI for over 20 years before its closing, he then began working for Smithfield Foods. Bruce also owned multiple rental properties and helped his family launch and run several small businesses such as their limousine company, moving company, antique restoration, and food truck.

On November 25, 1989, Bruce was united in marriage to Shari Hefti in the First Lutheran Church in Algona. Between this union the couple had two children. Bruce had many joys in life. He was a member of the Mohawk Booster Club and an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was a man always looking for a deal collecting antiques and attending auctions. Bruce never missed an opportunity to attend an event or activity to support his kids. He loved spending time with his family, friends and grandchildren.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Shari Nolte; children, Joseph (Jorden) Nolte, Jacquelyn (Kenneth) Wright; grandchildren, Emberly Nolte, Ava Wright; mother, Dorothy Nolte; siblings, David (Linda) Nolte, Fred (Linda) Nolte; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Nolte.

Those wishing to attend the visitation/service feel free to wear Iowa Hawkeye apparel or black and gold.

