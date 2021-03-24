Cheryl J. "Cherie" Stanley

December 26, 1946-March 12, 2021

MARSHALLTOWN-The contagious smile and positive attitude of Cheryl J. "Cherie" Stanley, 74, of Marshalltown, will be forever missed after her passing on March 12, 2021.

Funeral services for Cherie will take place on Monday, March 29 at 10:30 A.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home with Reverend Tom Bower officiating. A visitation will be held Sunday, March 28 at 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed in Cherie's name to Iowa River Hospice. For additional questions or condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

Born Cheryl Jean Mannens on December 26, 1946 in Mason City, Iowa, she was the daughter of Julius and Gwen (Hedden) Mannens. She was raised and educated in Mason City, graduating from Mason City High School in 1965. Cherie then entered St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing in Mason City in September of 1965. Upon the closing of the school, she transferred to the Evangelical Hospital of Nursing in Marshalltown, Iowa, graduating in 1968.

Cherie began her career as a Registered Nurse at Mercy Hospital in Marshalltown, followed by Marshalltown Medical and Surgical Clinic. In 1977 she began working in the family practice of David L. Thomas, M.D., continuing through the merger with Center for Family Medicine and McFarland Clinic. Cherie was the office nurse for Dr. Thomas for a total of 25 years. She enjoyed knowing multiple generations of many families; watching their children grow and being considered friend and family to many of the patients. She was known as "Dr. Cherie" to some of her young patients.

Cherie and her dear friend, Susan Thomas, R.N., along with salesman Jeff Woods of Des Moines, owned and operated Triad Wound Care, LLC from 2002 to 2005. They represented Harvest Technologies, marketing a wound care treatment system and training physicians and staff, healing the chronic wounds of many grateful patients in the Des Moines area.

Cherie met Ed Stanley and his son, Vince in Marshalltown in May of 1968. Ed and Cherie were married in Mason City on June 19, 1971.

Cherie enjoyed crafts, sewing, gardening, raising dogs, mowing and her collection of seashells. She loved traveling to the home points of their naval officer son, especially Hawaii. She also loved the water, whether she was on the beach, swimming at home. She even received her certification to be an open-water scuba diver. Cherie was well-known and well-loved in the community, and enjoyed giving back through community involvement.

Cherie will forever be remembered for her loving, generous, beautiful spirit by her son, Vince (Therese) Stanley of San Marcos, CA; the "lights of her life," her five god-children: Tana Thomas, Paige (James) Miller, Drew Thomas, Aleks Thomas and Nami Fujiyama. She is also survived by her loyal companion, Mindy and many dear patients.

Preceding her in death is her husband of 38 years, Ed; her parents; special friends: Susan Thomas of Marshalltown and Donna Franck of Waterville, MN and her faithful companions: Bridgette, Lady, Mandy, Molly, Buffy and Sugar.