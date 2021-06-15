Menu
Dorothy Jean Gerbig
FUNERAL HOME
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home - Osage
702 State Street
Osage, IA

Dorothy Jean Gerbig

OSAGE-Dorothy Jean Gerbig, age 86, of Osage, moved to Heaven on Sunday June 6, 2021, at 10:20pm in Osage, Iowa. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at Osage Rehabilitation Center where she lived for the last 5 years.

Visitation, Funeral and Burial will on Saturday June 19, 2021. Visitation will be at 1pm and Funeral Services will be at 3pm. Both will be held at Champion Funeral Home in Osage. Father Ray Burkle will be officiating. Burial will be held in the Osage Public Cemetery immediately following the funeral. No luncheon provided.

Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home - Osage
702 State Street, Osage, IA
Jun
19
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home - Osage
702 State Street, Osage, IA
This was my aunt. My mom's eldest sister. I have wonderful memories of her. When I decided to change over from Lutheran to Catholic, she was my mentor. I really enjoyed going to classes with her and she was there every step of the way!! I miss her dearly! We've had our ups and downs but who doesn't? I remember going camping with my folk, her and my uncle Mel. We always had a great time and it was always nice spending time with family. I will always remember the good times more than the bad. We all miss and love her so much but knowing she isn't suffering now and is home with the lord and uncle Mel gives us peace. R.I.P I love you Dorothy and Uncle Mel. May you both spend the rest of your life with the lord and angels. This was one of the last pics of her sisters all together when I was there with them. <3
Renee Krahn
Family
June 23, 2021
I am so very sorry for the loss of a wonderful woman. My deepest sympathy and prayers are with her family and friends. I was honored and so lucky to have met her, while she was in Wisconsin for rehab from a surgery. RIP Mrs. Gerbig. Everyone will miss you. God bless all of your family.
Jeanne
Other
June 20, 2021
I want to extend my deepest sympathy and prayers to all of Mrs. Gerbig's family. I was lucky to have met her when she was in Wisconsin in rehab after a surgery. She was so sweet and loving. I thank her for being so nice to me. I know her family will all miss her very much and I can see why. Rest in peace and be that very special Angel watching over your family and loved ones..
Jeanne
Other
June 20, 2021
Jennifer McSorley
June 15, 2021
