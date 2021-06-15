This was my aunt. My mom's eldest sister. I have wonderful memories of her. When I decided to change over from Lutheran to Catholic, she was my mentor. I really enjoyed going to classes with her and she was there every step of the way!! I miss her dearly! We've had our ups and downs but who doesn't? I remember going camping with my folk, her and my uncle Mel. We always had a great time and it was always nice spending time with family. I will always remember the good times more than the bad. We all miss and love her so much but knowing she isn't suffering now and is home with the lord and uncle Mel gives us peace. R.I.P I love you Dorothy and Uncle Mel. May you both spend the rest of your life with the lord and angels. This was one of the last pics of her sisters all together when I was there with them. <3

Renee Krahn Family June 23, 2021