Keith Edward Christenson

August 12, 1943-April 11, 2022

Keith Christenson, age 78, of Belmond, IA, died, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Belmond, IA. Burial with full military honors provided be the Belmond Honor Guard will be in the Belmond, Cemetery.

Keith Christenson, the son of Earl and Carol (Johnson) Christenson, was born August 12, 1943, in Belmond. He was baptized in St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Belmond, and confirmed at the Trinity Lutheran Church at Bricelyn, MN.

Keith entered kindergarten at Lake No. 2 in Clarion, IA. He graduated from 8th grade and high school at Thompson, IA. When he was going to school, he was active in band, FFA, and played Pee We and Midget baseball at Eden Township and in high school he also played baseball.

After high school he worked as a farm hand and at the elevator in Rake, IA. Keith went into the military in 1965 and was Honorably Discharged in 1967.

On July 25, 1970, he was united in marriage to Karen Hoeft at Asbury Methodist Church in lake Mills, IA. This union was blessed with three children: Kimberly, Kelly and Kurt. He was then employed at Winnebago Industries for a time. Eventually the family moved to Belmond, IA, where he ran a Phillips 66 station, drove truck for Wessel Trucks Lines and worked for Packard Electric, IN and was a stockholder with the company for many years. Later, due to health problems he went back to driving truck and was a mechanic for Hueneman Farms. Keith and Karen were divorced in 1994, however, they continued to enjoy raising their family and remained friends.

Keith enjoyed spending time with his family, camping excursions including family trips to Country Fest, in Cadot, WI, fishing, some golfing, playing cards, and was always up for a friendly, but competitive game of darts. Keither also enjoyed the excitement and rush watching Ty, Brock, Donivan, and Kurt compete in Go-kart Races.

He is survived by Karen, Belmond, IA; daughter Kimberly Martin and husband Bob, Garner, IA, and their family Ty & Thea, Meservey, IA, Brock & Tierra, Mason City, IA, Austin and his family Xandyr, Hayzdan, Braxleigh all of Lake Mills, IA, Caleb and family of Lake Mills, IA; son Kelly Christenson of Garner, IA, and his son Donivan Christenson, Mason City, IA; and son Kurt Christenson, Belmond, IA; brothers Larry Christenson, Phoenix, AZ; sister Kathy and husband Danny Swearingen; Thompson, IA; sister Pat Anderson, Lake Mills, IA; sister Eloise and her husband Lyle Wirtjes, Thompson, IA, sister Deborah and husband Harlan Nyhus, Leland/Forest City area; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Gary Anderson, sister-in-law Mary Christenson, and great niece Laura Solberg and a grandson Zackery Christenson.

