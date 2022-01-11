Menu
Kenneth Burton "Ken" Hines
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
123 2nd St SE
Mason City, IA

Kenneth "Ken" Burton Hines

MASON CITY-Kenneth "Ken" Burton Hines, 55, of Mason City, IA died unexpectedly in Princeton, Illinois and was found on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:30 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating. Masks will be required at the church. Inurnment will follow at Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA
Jan
15
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
213 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA
Jan
15
Inurnment
Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery
IA
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
Nic Staub and Allison Smith
January 14, 2022
So sorry to hear about Ken Sandy told me so my prayers and thoughts are with u and the family
Marge Ebel
January 11, 2022
