Kenneth "Ken" Burton Hines

MASON CITY-Kenneth "Ken" Burton Hines, 55, of Mason City, IA died unexpectedly in Princeton, Illinois and was found on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:30 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating. Masks will be required at the church. Inurnment will follow at Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes