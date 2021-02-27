Menu
Kirk Andrew Servantez
1984 - 2021
BORN
1984
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
123 2nd St SE
Mason City, IA

Kirk Andrew Servantez

July 20, 1984-February 24, 2021

MASON CITY-Kirk Andrew Servantez, 36, of Mason City died on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 with a one hour prior visitation at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City.

Kirk aka "Kirby," "Kirky" and "Kirkimo," was born on July 20, 1984 in Mason City, the son of Harold and Janice (Servantez) Schaer. He attended Mason City schools and then earned his GED in 2003. Kirk worked for Jiffy Lube, Auto Edge Service Center and most recently, Ziegler CAT.

Kirk lived his life always on the go; he never sat down and always kept busy. He was the kind of person who always wanted to help others or lend a helping hand. He had a heart of gold and cared deeply about his family and his friends. Kirk absolutely loved going camping; every summer he would camp at his family's camp grounds and the last year at Camp at the Woods. He enjoyed being outdoors whether it was camping, hunting, fishing, or sitting by the bonfire and offering up a beer to anyone visiting. Kirk was a barbeque smoke master and would often make sure everyone else ate before he did; although he was notoriously known for sneaking off to have sweets when no-one was looking. His other hobbies included crafts with the family and racing with his dad and grandpa. Kirk was a family man; he loved his two children and making them happy. His kindness and generosity will always be remembered.

Those left to cherish his memory include the love of his life and mother to his children, Keshia VanEllen; children, Kaden and Kinzly Servantez; parents, Harold and Jan Schaer; brothers, Ethan (Kelsey) Schaer and Hunter (Peyton) Schaer; paternal grandmother, Mary Servantez; mother-in-law, Mary VanEllen; brother-in-law, Steve (Angie) VanEllen; sister-in-law, Amy (Juan) VanEllen and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Tony Servantez; paternal grandfather, Butch Schaer; grandparents-in-law, Duane and Laura Wubbena; sister-in-law, Stephanie VanEllen and an uncle.

In expression of sympathy memorials may be made in care of the family.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes



Published by Globe Gazette from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA
Mar
5
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA
I'm so sorry for your loss, sending hugs and prayers!
Judy Austin
March 1, 2021
Keisha I'm praying for peace and understanding and thinking about you, the kids and all of Kirk's friends and family. I have great memories of Kirk and admired his devotion to the people he loved and cared about. He was a funny kid that grew in to an awesome man! Gone way too soon!
Jocee Kelly
February 27, 2021
I went to RMS with him. A classmate. As an adult if we saw each other in public we always gave each other the time of day. The once funny loud mouth at the back of the room grew up to be a pretty good guy. You well be missed but not forgotten.
Kyle Lucas
February 27, 2021
