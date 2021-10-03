Lyle E. Day

November 7, 1926-June 21, 2020

MASON CITY-Lyle E. Day, 93, of Mason City, Iowa passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th St, Mason City, Iowa.

Lyle Edward Day was born the oldest son on November 7, 1926 in Sheffield, Iowa to LeRoy and Nettie (Wearda) Day. He graduated from Sheffield High School in 1945 and was deployed to the U.S. Airforce on July 26, 1945 until November 11, 1946.

He married Mavis Arlene Hunt on April 18, 1952. Two children were born to this union. Larry Eugene and Helen Arlene.

After his discharge from the army, he worked for J.E. Decker and Sons/Armour working in Mason City, Sioux City, and Fort Madison. He also worked at Big Bear of Mason City. He served with the Army National Guard 1133rd for 25 plus years.

On December 1, 1971 he married Dorothy Ann Siewert. Two daughters were born to this union, Kimberly Kay and Jennifer Jo.

Lyle was very active with the Boy Scouts of America and volunteered with many organizations including the Foster Grandparents, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, and the Salvation Army. Lyle was an avid sports fan especially loving the Hawkeye Football and Twins Baseball. He never met a stranger and always had a good story to tell. Lyle wintered in Arizona with his daughter for several years. He loved his children and especially his grand and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by this wife Dorothy; Children Larry (Karen) Day, Mason City; Helen Tenhundfeld, Vancouver, Washington; Kim Day, Phoenix, Arizona, and Jennifer (Brett) Branan, Swaledale, Iowa. Three Granddaughters, Allison Day, Mason City; Ann (Grant) Gilson, Camas, Washington; and Amber (Matthew) Andersen, Mason City. Four Great-Grandchildren: Abigail Wood and Hunter Gilson of Camas, Washington and Olivia and Paislee Andersen, Mason City, and one expectant granddaughter to be born in January 2022. One brother, Martin Day, Thornton, Colorado along with many nieces and nephews.

Lyle is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Margaret Bolk, and one brother, Clifford Day.

Masks are not required however they are recommended.