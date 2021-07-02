Marilyn Kay Norcross

November 4, 1937-June 30, 2021

MASON CITY-Marilyn Kay Norcross, 83, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in her Mason City home.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 2502 Jefferson, Mason City, with Reverend Matthew Muters officiating.

Visitation is going to be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.

Marilyn was born on November 4, 1937, the daughter of Harlo and Lola (Hendrickson) Reynolds of Mason City, IA. She was a graduate of Mason City Class of 1955, afterwards furthered her education at the Mason City Junior College. On July 28, 1956, Marilyn married Carroll "Nort" Norcross, and from this union three children were born, Mark, Lori, and Jeff. Marilyn was a homemaker, who spent time raising her children and being an active member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church.

In her younger years she enjoyed being a part of a bowling league. Reading was a pastime that she loved her entire life. Marilyn and Nort often had fun fishing and camping. The couple always supplied the annual Easter Pinata. Marilyn's faith and her family brought her the most joy. Her loved ones will miss her thoughtfulness, late night conversations and constant support.

Those left to cherish memories of Marilyn are her children, Mark (Nancy) Norcross, Lori (Bill) Shannon, and Jeff (Laura) Norcross; grandchildren, Brian (Amanda) Shannon, Haley Norcross, and Samantha Norcross; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Braylon, Annastyn and Ryleigh Shannon; siblings, Howard (Shirley) Reynolds, Ardith Christian, and Kathy (Bob) Grant; as well as many nieces, nephews and great friends.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband Carroll "Nort" Norcross; granddaughter, Tara Shannon; both of her parents; sister, Nancy Haag; brother, Rex Reynolds; and brother-in-law, Rodger Christian.

