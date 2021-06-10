Menu
Mary Lou Bachman
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
505 North Clark Street
Forest City, IA

Mary Lou Bachman

Mary Lou Bachman, 94 of Forest City died Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa.

Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 12:00 P.M. - 1:00 P.M., Monday June 14, 2021 at the Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Burial of cremains will be held in the Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell, Iowa following gathering at the funeral home.

Reception with food and beverage will be held at Donna's Lounge, 427 1st Street, Meservey, Iowa 50457 following committal service at cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Mary Lou Bachman memorial fund in care of the family.



Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
505 North Clark Street, Forest City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Schott Funeral Home - Forest City
