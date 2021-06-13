Patricia (Patty) Louise Engels

September 13, 1963-May 26, 2021

ROCKFORD-Patricia Louise Engels, 57, of Rockford, Iowa, passed away May 26, 2021, at Mercy One Hospice of North Iowa surrounded by loved ones after a half decade of battling cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on June 21, 2021 at 10:30 at the Holy Name Catholic Church, Rockford, with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetary.

Patty Engels, the daughter of John and Maxine (Kramer) Engels, was born on September 13, 1963, in Charles City, Iowa. A life-long Catholic, she was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church. She graduated from Rockford Senior High School in 1982. Following graduation she attended Mankato State University and NIACC. She worked at Bergos Clothing Store, Salisbury Labs, Principal in Mason City and as a Nursing Assistant until serious back injuries and surgeries curtailed her activity level. Patty volunteered in many ways for Holy Name Catholic Church, she helped direct the religious ed program, was a CCD teacher and was in charge of funeral meals. She lived many roles but most paramount was being a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

Patty was a simple woman who lived a rich life of experiences and memories with her family. Although never having children of her own, she had multitudes of nieces and nephews with whom she became close throughout the years. She was a proud godmother to three of them: Virginia Engels, Anthony Engels and Dr. Issac Schwantes. She was a bonus Aunt/Mom to her sisters, Annette and Donna's children and enjoyed being close to their lives. Anyone who was lucky enough to know Patty, knew she was a talker and enjoyed bantering. Patty always kept up with family members and faithfully checked on her mother multiple times a day, calling others almost daily to check in or to tell them the weather forecast. She enjoyed hearing and talking about the news and always had the television on with shows from yesteryear.

Living family include Brothers: Jerry Engels of Fayette; Tom Engels (Corky), Bob Engels (Deb), Jim Engels, brother-in-law Jack Schwantes, all of Rockford. Sisters: Connie Engels-Weigmann (Cuppy), of Marble Rock; sister-in-law Debra Engels, of Mason City; Mary Litterer (Russ), Donna Engels-Jones (Dean), both of Rockford. the families of numerous nieces and nephews, countless cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by parents, John and Maxine (Kramer) Engels; sisters, Janet and Annette; brothers: Johnny and Pat, niece Barbara Engels, and nephew Derick Wharton.

Condolences and memories for Patty may be sent to 1770 Echo Ave Rockford, Iowa 50468.