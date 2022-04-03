Seth A. Froiland

March 31, 2022

Seth A. Froiland, 20, left us too soon on March 31, 2022.

Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church, 1310 HWY 18, Clear Lake, IA 50428 with Pastor Chris McComic officiating. He will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake.

Memorials may be directed to the family or a suicide prevention organization of your choice.

The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Psalm 34:18 There is always someone ready to help. 1-800-273-8255

Those left to carry on his memory are his beloved parents, Rich and Sandi Froiland; siblings, Nick (Catherine) Froiland of St. Paul, MN, Kaleb (Kirsten Jordan) Froiland of Dayton, IA, and Tessa Froiland of Clear Lake; paternal grandparents, Norm and Sharon Foiland of Clear Lake; maternal grandparents, David and Lola Bruns of Fertile; aunts and uncles, Bob (Penny) Foiland, Robin (Lynette) Foiland, Lew (Sue) Bruns, Warren (Beverly) Bruns, Dwight (Kay) Bruns and Richard (Joely) Bruns; numerous cousins; great aunts and uncles, Bill and Eleanor Andrews, Dennis and Norma Hillesland, Jon and Marsha Hillesand, and Dave and Alice Christiansen; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

Preceding him in death are his aunt and uncle, Norma and Roy Bilyeu; uncle, Allen Bruns; cousin, Kristen Kafer, and his great-grandparents.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com