Wayne Eugene Johnson
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fullerton Funeral Home in Rockford
302 W Main Ave
Rockford, IA

Wayne Eugene Johnson

October 2, 1943-June 13, 2021

ROCKFORD-Wayne Eugene Johnson, 77, of Rockford, IA died on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, 805 E Main Ave, Rockford. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Robert Scheurer officiating.

Wayne was born on October 2, 1943 in Hartley, IA to Lester and Helen (Barry) Johnson. He was a graduate of Royal High School. Wayne was united in marriage to Carol Meyer on June 18, 1961 in Royal, IA and to their union three children were born: Terry, Scott and Steve. Wayne was elated to be a father to his three sons and when his youngest Steve was born he finally had the "quartet" he always wanted (although only Wayne loved to sing). Wayne was in the Barbershop Quartet and they won a Central States District Championship. He also participated in the Midwest Four, Kelly's Kid's and the River City Barbershop Chorus. Wayne had an excellent singing voice and also sang at church and many funerals.

Wayne and his family moved to Rockford in 1967 where he became involved with Zion Lutheran Church, the Rockford School Board, Light Plant Chairman and Golf Course President. He owned and operated his own business, Johnson Construction, for over 35 years. Wayne was determined to complete any project thrown his way which included anything from building the Omnitel in Nora Springs to cabinets and even play kitchen sets for his children/grandchildren. Everything had to be handmade and done his way. Wayne was an avid fisherman and for 27 plus years would take a fishing trip to Flint Lake in Ontario, CA. He loved fishing and especially loved taking the trip with his sons. His other interests included leather working, taking trips to the casino and attending the Clay County Fair. Most importantly, Wayne loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wayne was a jokester and will be remembered for his vivacious storytelling and comic humor.

Those left to cherish his memory include his three sons: Terry (Kerry) Johnson of Rockford, Scott (Angie) Johnson of Rockford and Steve Johnson of Mason City; grandchildren: Lindsey (Kyle) Staudt, Corey (Taylor) Johnson, Caley (Matt) Rottler, Wesley Johnson (Amber Staudt), Derek (Whitney) Johnson, Travis (Kayla) Johnson, Logan Johnson, Cameron Johnson and Hannah Johnson (Blake Farr); great-grandchildren: Cyrus, Ezra and Avril Johnson and Baby Rottler due in July; sister: Yvonne Sands of Royal and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Lester and Helen Johnson; brothers: Perry and Donovan Johnson and great-grandson Will Johnson.

Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com



Published by Globe Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
805 E Main Ave, Rockford, IA
Jun
18
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
805 E Main Ave, Rockford, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Fullerton Funeral Home in Rockford
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just heard about Wayne`s passing Sorry for your loss Sold him a lot of merchandise In all the years I knew him I never saw him have a bad day We always had a good time We were at a number of his concerts He loved singing What a loss
David Olson Trading Post
Work
July 18, 2021
Terry, Scott, And Steve and families. We are very sad to hear of Wayne passing. He was the first person we met when we moved to Rockford. He came to hook up our gas stove. He came in and had coffee, visited awhile and that started a 40 year friendship. So many laughs and good times,, our sincere sympathy to all of you.
Melvin and Cheryl chapman
Friend
June 17, 2021
Ron Laudner and Kathy Douglass
June 17, 2021
Your love for you dad and the countless hours you sat with him are a testament to what a loving man he was! My sympathy! May God hold your families close in His arms! May your dad´s memories be a source of strength in the days to come. God´s blessings.
Diane Niezwaag, RN, Critical Care
June 16, 2021
Steve we are sorry to read of the loss of you dad, all the great memories will help you through this, our prayers are with your family.
Rich and Mary Williams
June 16, 2021
Sorry to hear of Wayne's passing. Love the picture as it brings back fond memories at the Johnson home. Prayers for the entire family. God Bless!
Gary Ewald
June 16, 2021
Wayne built our house Out in the Briarstone area in Mason city. I think he started it in the early spring and we moved in November 14, 1997. I think he started it in the early spring and we moved in November 14, 1997. Wayne´s son Terry worked with his father throughout the process. They also had a young man, I think his name was Tim Ditsworth from Rockwell that worked with them too. They we´re all very good Craftsman. We got to know both Wayne and Terry and Tim throughout the whole process. We were very happy with the results of our house, we still live there today. Wayne would stop in to Key Wholesale where I worked to pick up materials through Home Lumber . He always took the time to visit and he always had a smile on his face. I was sorry to see his obituary I know he had been having health problems the last few years. My condolences.
Bob Willemsen ( Cindy )
June 16, 2021
