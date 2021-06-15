Wayne Eugene Johnson

October 2, 1943-June 13, 2021

ROCKFORD-Wayne Eugene Johnson, 77, of Rockford, IA died on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, 805 E Main Ave, Rockford. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Robert Scheurer officiating.

Wayne was born on October 2, 1943 in Hartley, IA to Lester and Helen (Barry) Johnson. He was a graduate of Royal High School. Wayne was united in marriage to Carol Meyer on June 18, 1961 in Royal, IA and to their union three children were born: Terry, Scott and Steve. Wayne was elated to be a father to his three sons and when his youngest Steve was born he finally had the "quartet" he always wanted (although only Wayne loved to sing). Wayne was in the Barbershop Quartet and they won a Central States District Championship. He also participated in the Midwest Four, Kelly's Kid's and the River City Barbershop Chorus. Wayne had an excellent singing voice and also sang at church and many funerals.

Wayne and his family moved to Rockford in 1967 where he became involved with Zion Lutheran Church, the Rockford School Board, Light Plant Chairman and Golf Course President. He owned and operated his own business, Johnson Construction, for over 35 years. Wayne was determined to complete any project thrown his way which included anything from building the Omnitel in Nora Springs to cabinets and even play kitchen sets for his children/grandchildren. Everything had to be handmade and done his way. Wayne was an avid fisherman and for 27 plus years would take a fishing trip to Flint Lake in Ontario, CA. He loved fishing and especially loved taking the trip with his sons. His other interests included leather working, taking trips to the casino and attending the Clay County Fair. Most importantly, Wayne loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wayne was a jokester and will be remembered for his vivacious storytelling and comic humor.

Those left to cherish his memory include his three sons: Terry (Kerry) Johnson of Rockford, Scott (Angie) Johnson of Rockford and Steve Johnson of Mason City; grandchildren: Lindsey (Kyle) Staudt, Corey (Taylor) Johnson, Caley (Matt) Rottler, Wesley Johnson (Amber Staudt), Derek (Whitney) Johnson, Travis (Kayla) Johnson, Logan Johnson, Cameron Johnson and Hannah Johnson (Blake Farr); great-grandchildren: Cyrus, Ezra and Avril Johnson and Baby Rottler due in July; sister: Yvonne Sands of Royal and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Lester and Helen Johnson; brothers: Perry and Donovan Johnson and great-grandson Will Johnson.

