Wayne Robert Schmitt

September 13, 1923-September 18, 2021

MASON CITY-Wayne Robert Schmitt, 98, of Mason City passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City after a few months of declining health.

Wayne was born September 13, 1923, the second son of Charles & Emma Grabbe Schmitt while they farmed on US 65 three miles north of Hampton. In March 1928 the Schmitt family moved to a farm two miles farther north. Wayne lived on that farm until September 2001, over 73 years.

Wayne started first grade at nearby Chapin Consolidated School in September 1928 and graduated May 1940. He was a good athlete, played guard at basketball and shortstop on their baseball team. He had great enthusiasm for the sports and continued with baseball for a few summers after graduation.

On January 30, 1945, Wayne married Helen Brandt, daughter of Harry & Irma Schaefer Brandt. Starting in 1947 they farmed where Wayne had grown up. Their older two children attended Chapin until 1960 when it closed; thereafter the children attended Hampton public schools. In 1952 and then in the mid-1960s, Wayne acquired the farm he had grown up on along with an adjacent parcel. The family found time to travel to Minnesota and Canada on fishing trips. Wayne and Helen celebrated their 25th anniversary January 30, 1970. Helen was lost to an auto accident nine days later.

After two hard years Wayne married widow Mary Quinones Steidl on September 16, 1972. Mary, daughter of John & Victoria Quinones, had lost her first husband Loren Steidl, 32, high school teacher at Dumont, on December 9, 1968 during a medical exam. She and Loren had four children

Wayne and Mary and their combined six children still at home moved into a larger house on the same farm and farmed together until winter of 1991 when they retired. During those years Wayne and Mary and children made trips to both the East and West and attended innumerable school events. Wayne kept fishing.

Wayne was a leader in the community and served on the Franklin County School Board and the Hardin County Mutual Insurance Company Board.

After retirement Wayne & Mary lived on the farm until September 2001 when they moved to S Louisiana Ave in Mason City, Mary's hometown. They enjoyed a steady flow of family visits and were fortunate to have Mary's son Vern and family also living in Mason City. And Wayne finally caught the big one, a 29-pound Muskie in Clear Lake!

Wayne was predeceased by his parents, his older brother Harold, his first wife Helen and his second child, Darwin Schmitt.

Wayne is survived by Mary, her four children Steve (Laura) Steidl, Julie (Tom) Drew, Vern (Brenda) Steidl, Cynthia (Rusty) Bishop; her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Wayne is also survived by his three children Daryl (Cilla) Burbank-Schmitt, Bev (Bob Kunkle) Schmitt and Dean (Shannon Knight) Schmitt; his daughter-in-law Emily Schmitt; his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Good Shepherd and St. Croix Hospice for their love and great care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in memory of Wayne to a nonprofit of your choice.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hampton followed by burial at Hampton Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Due to Covid-19 concerns, Wayne's family will be greeting guests outside of the funeral home. Anyone attending Wayne's visitation or funeral are requested to wear masks.

For those unable to attend Wayne's service, feel free to join virtually via St. Paul Lutheran Church of Hampton Facebook page.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is caring for Wayne and his family.

www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com 641-456-3232