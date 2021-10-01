Brian Scott James
May 2, 1971 - September 9, 2021
Redington Shores, Fla.
Brian Scott James, 50, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in Miami, Fla.
Born on May 2, 1971, in Johnstown, Pa., he grew up in Ebensburg, Pa. Brian was the son of Benjamin Earl James and Phyllis Elaine Miller James.
He is survived by his mother; wife, Lauren Foster James; sisters, Terri Reighard and her husband, Scott, Diane Storman and her husband, Peter, and Elaine James; mother-in-law, Ely Foster; father-in-law, Jerry Foster; sisters-in-law, Christine Robertson and her husband, Neil, and Amanda Foster; three nieces, Joanne Valeri, Jordan Gilbert, and Courtney Gilbert; two nephews, Nicholas Storman and Dalton Gilbert; and one great-niece, Serenity Rowe. He is also survived by his beloved cats, Posi and Poly. Brian was predeceased by his father and sister, Vicki Valeri.
Brian graduated from Central Cambria High School in 1989. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1993 to 1997, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Tustin, Calif. He was a Credit Analyst at Rockford Industries from 1997-1999 in Calif.
Brian moved to the D.C. area in 1999 and began his career at Andersen Consulting, staying with the company as they transitioned to Accenture. He started out as an Executive Assistant, then spent the majority of his career in technical support, most recently as a Tech Support Associate Manager in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Brian enjoyed working with computers and electronics in his job and at home. He loved to laugh and tell jokes and stories, play video games with his friends and watch movies and quote his favorite lines. He loved music and listened to most every genre. Brian and Lauren enjoyed traveling to new places together around the U.S. and the world. After they realized their dream of living at the beach in Fla., he took up nature photography and had a great eye for capturing birds, alligators and other wildlife. He sustained friendships from childhood and treasured his time with all of his friends and family.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens on Monday, October 4, 2021. The family will receive friends at the graveside after the service.
A celebration of life will also be held in May (date TBD) in Ebensburg, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Seaside Bird Sanctuary, 18328 Gulf Blvd, Indian Shores, FL 33708, or Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Ave. N, St Petersburg, FL 33714.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the James family. Online condolences may be made atwww.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 1, 2021.