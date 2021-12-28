Menu
Cary Barksdale Sr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Powell Funeral Home, Inc.
1603 Wilborn Avenue
South Boston, VA
Cary Barksdale Sr.

Cary H. Barksdale Sr. of Paces, Va., passed away on December 25, 2021. He was born in Danville, Va., on November 21, 1941, and was 80 years of age. He was the son of the late Charles Beverly Barksdale and the late Mary Schofield Barnes Barksdale. He was married to Marsha Jeter Barksdale who survives.

He was a life time member of Mercy Seat Presbyterian Church. By God's grace and blessing Cary spent his entire life on the family farm. He cared for his cattle, enjoyed the beauty of Virginia from horseback, loved his children and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cary Hightower Barksdale, Sr is survived by his wife, Marsha Jeter Barksdale of the home; his children, Beverly H. Barksdale Osborne, Elizabeth P. Barksdale, Brooke Barksdale, Cary Hightower Barksdale Jr., and Nat Barksdale (Emily Pool Barksdale); grandchildren, Matthew Clay and wife, Samantha, Nicole Roach and husband, Chad, Jeremy Baker, Lauren Wilbourne, Charlie Barksdale, Ashlyn, Luke, Eli Barksdale, and Brooklyn Jade Brown; great- grandchildren, McKenna and Grady Clay; and one brother, David White Barksdale. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ann Meeler, John and Charles Barksdale.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Mercy Seat Presbyterian with the Pastor Richard Henderson officiating. Burial to follow in church cemetery. "Rain will be welcomed."

The family will receive friends at his home.

For memorials, please consider the Halifax County Future Farmers of America, or Turbeville Volunteer Fire Department, 1002 Melon Rd., South Boston, VA 2459.

Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com.

Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
1
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Mercy Seat Presbyterian
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Powell Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Cary´s passing. My prayers are with you and family.
Janet Thompson Tiede
Friend
December 28, 2021
Cary so sorry to hear of your father's passing. My prayers and thought will be with you and your family
Don C Sibold
Family
December 28, 2021
R I P PRAYERS FOR PEACE AND COMFORT FOR THE FAMILY!
BRENDA BARTS BRYANT
Friend
December 28, 2021
