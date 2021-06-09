Deanna Clifton Reid
Deanna Clifton Reid, affectionately known as "Dennie", 81, passed into eternal peace on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living with her devoted husband of 65 years by her side. She was born on September 24, 1939, in Danville, Va., to Elbert C. Clifton (deceased) and Ruby Shackelford Clifton (deceased).
Deanna graduated from GWHS and married her high school sweetheart David Wallace Reid on June 8, 1956. She was blessed with two children, a son, Wallace Keith Reid (deceased) and a daughter, Pamela Reid Roberts (deceased). She worked first at Dan River Mills, Inc. then later for Marshall Construction Company and began investing in rental property. She spent the next 22 years in Danville juggling work and family; building a strong foundation that could withstand the struggles and heartbreak that came her way, all while creating precious memories and a life she was proud to call her own. She had a patience and connection with children that gave her the special ability to scold softly, discipline when necessary and then spoil her kids as well as her nieces and nephews every chance she got, even after they were all adults! Her family was a special treasure, more valuable to her than anything else in her life.
She moved to Troy, N.C. in 1979 and began her career with the N.C. Employment Commission, she retired early in 2001 to care for her Mother. She and Wallace enjoyed trips to the beach and mountains with family and friends. She loved working in her yard and grew beautiful Roses and Peonies. She loved all animals, even hand-raising baby squirrels or birds when needed, but her cat Magic always held a special forever place in her heart. Her lemon pound cake and apple cider coleslaw were always requested at family gatherings, as were the recipes, which she happily shared but unfortunately, no one has mastered them quite yet. Troy was her home for over 40 years, Dennie and Wallace returned to Danville to be close to family in January 2020.
In addition to her parents and children, Deanna was predeceased by her sisters, Elease C. Bolton, Dawn C. Wyatt and brother-in-law, Jerry L. Wyatt, her father and mother-in-law, Otha G. Reid Sr. and Stona S. Reid and her niece, Rebecca R. Stump.
Left to cherish her memory are immediate family members, brother-in-law, Otha G. Reid Jr. (Sarah) and family of Martinsville, Va.; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Campbell (Donald) and family; brother-in-law, J.W. (Bill) Bolton Sr. and family, the family of Jerry and Dawn Wyatt, all of Danville, Va.; as well as her very large and loving extended family members that expands over five generations. Her husband Wallace wishes to give a heartfelt thank you to their niece, D. Mitzi Cassidy and husband Shawn for the lifetime of care, love and devotion toward his family and to the "grandchildren of her heart", Tyler and Hunter Cassidy for always sharing your love and lives with her.
A Celebration of Deanna's Life and Family visitation will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Mount Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, Va., is serving the Reid family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 9, 2021.