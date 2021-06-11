Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Graves Mabine
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
707 Wilson Street
Danville, VA
Doris Graves Mabine

April 7, 1953 - May 29, 2021

Doris Graves Mabine, 68, of Suitland, Md., passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at SOVAH Health, Danville, Va.

Born April 7, 1953 in Pittsylvania County, Va., she was the daughter of the late James and Bessie Bowman Graves. She was married to the late Charles Anderson.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with Rev. Jonathan L. King Sr., Eulogist. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park. Family visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 4 until 6 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home, masks are required. Online condolences may be sent to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com.

Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Mabine family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
707 Wilson Street, Danville, VA
Jun
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
707 Wilson Street, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.