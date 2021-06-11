Doris Graves Mabine
April 7, 1953 - May 29, 2021
Doris Graves Mabine, 68, of Suitland, Md., passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at SOVAH Health, Danville, Va.
Born April 7, 1953 in Pittsylvania County, Va., she was the daughter of the late James and Bessie Bowman Graves. She was married to the late Charles Anderson.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with Rev. Jonathan L. King Sr., Eulogist. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park. Family visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 4 until 6 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home, masks are required. Online condolences may be sent to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com
.
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Mabine family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 11, 2021.