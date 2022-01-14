Henrietta , We are so sorry to read of your family's loss, but know that Heaven is a more beautiful place as he was welcomed Home. As we extend our sympathy and condolences, know that you all are in our thoughts and prayers as you make the adjustment in your daily living. He has earned and received his wings and some glorious day you will be reunited. Blessings to each of you as you continue to share his life work of sharing God's word. The Billy Stowe Family

Rachel Stowe January 14, 2022