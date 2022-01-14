Gregory Scott Robinson
July 19, 1970 - January 12, 2022
Greg Robinson, 51 of 5350 Oxford Road, Chatham was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Sovah Healthcare Danville. He was the husband of Sue Dalton Robinson for 29 years.
Greg was born July 19, 1970 in Danville, to Rudy and Henrietta Robinson of Brosville. He was a member of River Oak Church of God, where he served in ministry.
Greg was an Ordained Bishop with the Church of God Cleveland, Tenn., with a heart for biblical teaching and leading all to Christ. Greg received his Bachelor of Christan Ministries with emphasis on Biblical Studies from Lee University in 2009, a Master of Divinity with Emphasis in Theological Studies from Liberty University School of Divinity in 2013, and a Ph.D. ABD in Renewal Theology and Christan history from Regent University School of Divinity in 2019.
He was employed as an Adjunct Professor of Religion and Humanities at Danville Community College. He served as a lead Pastor of Danville Christian Fellowship and Living Waters in Clover. Greg enjoyed many years working as an Automotive Technician and Manager prior to being called into the ministry. Locally he was also affectionately known as, "The Preacher" or "Beekeeper" as he and his wife have an apiary in the Callands area. For those closest to him he was known for being a "social butterfly," he never met a stranger, had an incredible sense of humor, and always made a way to work God's goodness into a conversation.
Greg is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sue, his three children, Elizabeth Robinson, Matthew Robinson and Joseph Robinson; his parents, Rudy and Henrietta Robinson of Brosville; a sister, Susan Amaya (Rudy) of Georgia; two nephews, Spencer and Patrick Price; one niece, Brooke Schultz (Trevor); along with numerous extended family members.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at River Oak Church of God, Danville by Pastor Jackie Poe and Pastor Eric Medford with interment to follow in Danville Memorial Gardens, Garden of Peace.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., on Tuesday at the church and other times at his residence at 5350 Oxford Road, Chatham.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider River Oak Church of God, 120 River Oak Drive, Danville, VA 24541.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.
