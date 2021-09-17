Menu
Jana Wright Smith
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
Jana Wright Smith

September 1, 1971 - September 12, 2021

Jana Lanese Wright Smith, 50, Lehigh Acres, Fla. entered heaven's glory on Sunday, September 12, 2021. She was born September 1, 1971 to Mary Jones Wright and Harry Lee Wright.

By 11 years of age she was the full-time pianist at Hopewell United Methodist Church. She graduated from North Carolina School of the Arts. She was Miss Teen Virginia of 1988. Most recently she was Music director at First Community Congregational Church in Lehigh Acres, Fla. She will be remembered for her talents as a musician and her love for her family.

Jana is survived by her three children, Dakota Smith, Destiny Smith, and Dazmen Smith; her mother, Mary Wright; her brothers, Sherrille Wright (Diane) and Vaden Wright (Emily); her many family and friends; and was predeceased by her father, Harry Wright and her sister, Hope Adams. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Hopewell United Methodist Church.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Hopewell United Methodist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dearest Jana: we met in 1986 in Alexandria at Chi-Chi's, we spent the evening at Hope's place. You came back in 1987, we went to the movies & then back to Hope's ... & that's the last time I saw you, or talked to you, but I never forgot you. In fact I never forgot your (mom & dad's) phone # either, I've had it memorized now for 35years: I've remembered it all your life & I guess it'll stay w/me for the rest of mine. That feels like it means something *sigh* I called your mom one night, maybe in 1997, she told me about you. And for the past 15years or so the internet's where I'd kept tabs on you: I knew how to get ahold of you, I just ... never did, always put it off for silly reasons ... You see Jana, I was thinking about you again tonight, and yet again ran your name into Google, & now I'm here, writing you parts of a message I never got to tell you ... like, I have three kids of my own, I'm a GrandPa now even, and my life turned out ok ... I checked back in on you tonight looking for another sign that yours did too *sigh* You mailed me two luv letters & two photos back in 1987, I kept them safe, cherished even; I had to hide them away for 8years from the children's mom, up until our place caught fire in 2008 & they were lost, so, for 20years I kept them with me. I still miss them. You were beautiful my Dear, and I will miss you ... I loved you Jana ... and I always will (=
Stefan Gardiner
March 16, 2022
Miss Jana, I will miss your sweet personality, your beautiful music and most of all your friendship. You have left us way too soon but now we have another Angel to watch over us.
Susan Romanick
September 26, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to all of her family. She was so dedicated to our church and to our Lord. She touched so many lives with her smile and with her music. Now, she is singing and playing for our Lord and Savior. God Bless you. We grieve together for someone we loved so very much but knowing we will see her again. She is truly an angel! We miss her!
Rev. Deborah Frysinger/First Community Congregational Church, Lehigh Acres,
Friend
September 23, 2021
Jana was a beautiful person inside & out. She was very dedicated to Church and we loved hearing her play the piano every Sunday. She was the BEST!! She had such a sweet disposition about her. We will truly miss her. Our deepest sympathy to her family.
Cathy Wright & Betty Voss
Friend
September 22, 2021
I am deeply saddened to hear of this news! I had the opportunity of meeting Jana in the Miss Pittsylvania Count pageant as her pageant Mom...She had so much stage performance Lll and won that night ...I went with her to Miss Virginia pageant where she won the talent contest ( in my eyes should have been Miss Virginia! I was with her every day that week and loved herk sweet disposition! My deepest sympathy to all the family!
Janet Mahan Mease
September 17, 2021
Heaven gained an Angel...truly!
William Broach
Friend
September 17, 2021
WE ARE SORRY TO HEAR THIS. I"M DOLLY KEESEE's SISTER_IN_LAW.
MARY J KEESEE
September 17, 2021
