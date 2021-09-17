Dearest Jana: we met in 1986 in Alexandria at Chi-Chi's, we spent the evening at Hope's place. You came back in 1987, we went to the movies & then back to Hope's ... & that's the last time I saw you, or talked to you, but I never forgot you. In fact I never forgot your (mom & dad's) phone # either, I've had it memorized now for 35years: I've remembered it all your life & I guess it'll stay w/me for the rest of mine. That feels like it means something *sigh* I called your mom one night, maybe in 1997, she told me about you. And for the past 15years or so the internet's where I'd kept tabs on you: I knew how to get ahold of you, I just ... never did, always put it off for silly reasons ... You see Jana, I was thinking about you again tonight, and yet again ran your name into Google, & now I'm here, writing you parts of a message I never got to tell you ... like, I have three kids of my own, I'm a GrandPa now even, and my life turned out ok ... I checked back in on you tonight looking for another sign that yours did too *sigh* You mailed me two luv letters & two photos back in 1987, I kept them safe, cherished even; I had to hide them away for 8years from the children's mom, up until our place caught fire in 2008 & they were lost, so, for 20years I kept them with me. I still miss them. You were beautiful my Dear, and I will miss you ... I loved you Jana ... and I always will (=

Stefan Gardiner March 16, 2022