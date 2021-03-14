Jean Warner Sams
November 5, 1931 - March 12, 2021
It is with sad hearts that the family announces the passing of Jean Warner Sams. Jean departed for her heavenly home on Friday, March 12, 2021, after a brief illness.
Jean was born in Schoolfield, Va., to the late Harvey Kern Warner and Alma Hooker Warner. Jean was raised in Schoolfield, and it was always a very important part of her life. She remained active with the Schoolfield High reunions and weekly "Schoolfield Gang" dinners. She was proud of her Schoolfield roots. It was during her years at Schoolfield High, that she met who described as "the love of her life", Charles F. (Don) Sams. Jean and Don were married on June 5, 1954, and they enjoyed 46 years together until Don's passing in 2001.
Jean was a lifelong member of Schoolfield Baptist Church. She wanted her church family to know how much their love and support had meant during her life. She was especially proud and honored to have been a member of the church choir, and it brought her great joy.
In addition to the parents and husband, Jean was predeceased by an infant brother, James T. Warner and special first cousins, Gladese H. Hudgins, and Deward W. Hooker.
Survivors include her children, Cheryl L. Sams, Patti S. Clifton (Jeff), and Charles F. Sams Jr. (Miriam). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Patrick A. Clifton (Lindsay), Christian L. Clifton (Katie), Taylor Jean Sams (Ben), and Matthew K. Sams.
It was Jean's wish that in lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Schoolfield Baptist Church and choir, 12 Schoolfield Drive, Danville, VA 24541, or to Danville Life Saving Crew, 202 Christopher Lane, Danville, VA 24541.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Mountain View Cemetery with the Reverend David Turbyfill officiating.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Sams family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2021.