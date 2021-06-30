Luisa "Lina" Amato Buffa
October 3, 1928 - June 27, 2021
Luisa "Lina" Amato Buffa, 92, passed away peacefully at her daughter's residence in Danville, Va., on Sunday, June 27, 2021. She was born to the late Maria Balsamo and Gaetano Amato in Carini, Sicily, on October 3, 1928.
Lina met her husband, Giuseppe "Peppino" Buffa, at the age of 16 and married him at 21. She spent most of her life in Carini where she was a third-generation owner and operator of a grocery store, devoting her time to her community and raising her family. Lina was an exceptional cook and passed down her talent to her three children, each of whom opened an Italian restaurant in Virginia and shared their family's recipes with customers across the state. She moved to the United States in 1991 to be with her three children and grandchildren after the death of her husband. Her life in the U.S., as in Sicily, centered on food and family. She loved cooking, baking homemade bread, growing fruits and vegetables in the garden, and being part of her children, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's lives. After sharing a large meal with family, Lina would often linger around the dinner table to play the Italian card game, Scopa, with her grandkids and regale them with stories of her homeland. During the holidays, she enjoyed baking batch after batch of traditional Italian cookies to share with family and friends. Lina was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Danville.
Lina was preceded in death by her husband, Giuseppe "Peppino" Buffa; brother, Salvatore Amato; sons, Antonio Giuseppe "Joe" Buffa and Gaetano Buffa; and grandson, Sergio Buffa. She is survived by her sister, Santa Mannino of Carini, Sicily; daughter, Girolama "Mimma" Brooks (Randy) of Danville, Va.; eight grandchildren, Fabio Buffa, Luisa Burroughs (Ben), Ryan Buffa (Ashley), Daniel Brooks, Michael Buffa, Luisa Brooks, Joseph Brooks, and Brianna Buffa; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Townes Funeral Home, Danville, Va., on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Danville, Va., on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 2 p.m., officiated by Fr. Jonathan Goertz. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 30, 2021.