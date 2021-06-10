Martha Byrd was truly a beautiful woman in her God-given spirit and her soul was enriched with a great love for her late husband, Harry, Sr., and her loving son, my good friend, Harry, Jr. I cried when Harry, Jr. told me that Martha had passed because she touched my life, and my son, Brian's, years ago, as well, and I will always keep the treasured memories of her close to my heart. May God rest Martha's soul and always bless her, forever.

Patrick J. "Pat" Malone Friend August 26, 2021