Martha Byrd
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Owen Funeral Home - Jarratt
303 S. Halifax Rd
Jarratt, VA
Martha Byrd

April 15, 1937 - June 7, 2021

Mrs. Martha Purnell Byrd, 84, of Emporia, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry F. Byrd and brothers, Jerry Martin Purnell, Swanson Purnell and Ira Poteat Purnell.

Mrs. Byrd was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She had a strong work ethic and had worked at Dan River Mills in Danville before settling in Emporia where she worked at several jobs before using her home as a base for a thrift store selling home furnishings.

Mrs. Byrd is survived by her son, Harry F. Byrd Jr. (Tane Watson Byrd); grandson, William "Will" Watson Byrd; brothers, John Allen Purnell of San Antonio, Texas, Ollie Keith Purnell (Emily) of Roxboro, N.C., Ricky Gwynn Purnell of Elgin, S.C., and Pete Preston Purnell of Blanche, N.C.; sister, Clara Jean Purnell of Tight Squeeze, Va. and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd, Jarratt, Virginia, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021. Entombment will follow at Greensville Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Faith Baptist Church, 951 W. Atlantic St., Emporia, VA 23847.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.

Owen Funeral Home

P.O. Box 475, Jarratt, VA 23867
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Owen Funeral Home
303 S. Halifax Rd, Jarratt, VA
Jun
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Owen Funeral Home
303 S. Halifax Rd, Jarratt, VA
Owen Funeral Home - Jarratt
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Martha Byrd was truly a beautiful woman in her God-given spirit and her soul was enriched with a great love for her late husband, Harry, Sr., and her loving son, my good friend, Harry, Jr. I cried when Harry, Jr. told me that Martha had passed because she touched my life, and my son, Brian's, years ago, as well, and I will always keep the treasured memories of her close to my heart. May God rest Martha's soul and always bless her, forever.
Patrick J. "Pat" Malone
Friend
August 26, 2021
Alfred and Margot Elliott
June 10, 2021
