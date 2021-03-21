Samuel Douglas "Doug" Harper
August 4, 1943 - March 19, 2021
Samuel Douglas "Doug" Harper entered a calm rest in the arms of Jesus on Friday, March 19, 2021 after a very brief and perplexing string of illnesses. Doug was born and raised in Dry Fork, Va. and he never got too far away from his roots. He had been with his loving wife Carolyn since grade school at Whitmell Farm Life. They were just shy of celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Doug served in the National Guard. He owned and operated the Kwik Stop Market in the Mount Hermon community for 37 years where many across the counter conversations were held with friends and customers even though Doug was a reserved man of few words.
At 77 years young, Doug left us far too soon. He hit the ground running and never sat still too long, except for those cat naps during that time. Up until the day he went to the hospital he was actively running his other three businesses, golfing each week, playing with his three grandchildren daily, walking miles on the farm with his new puppy, gladly taking care of his honey-do list and mowing every blade of grass he could find.
Doug leaves behind his two sons, Scott and Stephen. They will be forever grateful that he taught them through example how to be fair, honest and a man of good character. His nuggets of wisdom and timeless wit will be eternally missed, he was a true blessing. He also leaves behind his loving wife, Carolyn; brother, Bill Harper (Pat); sister, Nina Harper Burroughs; cherished daughter-in-law, Kirsten (Scott) and many extended family that he loved dearly. He leaves behind his good friends and his golfing buddies to "keep it in the short grass". He will be greatly missed by his three grandkids that he adored and enjoyed life with each day, Reagan Harper, Lily Harper and Hunt Harper. He was the "Best Papa Ever" and he had the hat to prove it, given to him by his grandkids. He absolutely deserved it.
Due to COVID and out of respect to the family and for others, there will be no public service or visitation. The family will only have a private service. Doug wouldn't want much fuss anyway. The family does welcome fond memories and condolences. in writing, mailed to the house at 980 Harper Rd. Dry Fork, VA 24549 while they continue to celebrate his wonderful life.
You can also visit www.norrisfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shermont Baptist Church building fund, 781 Mt. Cross Rd, Danville VA 24540. Thank you for your kind thoughts, love, and prayers for Doug during this time.
Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 21, 2021.