Wayne Gerald Lynch
October 14, 1933 - April 18, 2022
Wayne Gerald Lynch, 88, of 2781 Ringgold Church Rd., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Sovah Health in Danville.
Mr. Lynch was born on October 14, 1933, in Danville, Va., a son of the late Herman B. Lynch and Edna Pearl Simpkins Lynch. He worked in quality control at Dibrell Bros Tobacco until he retired after 40 years of service. He was a member of Moffett Memorial Baptist Church.
On July 2, 1954 he married Anne Elizabeth Hale Lynch, who survives of the residence.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Lynch is survived by his daughter, Kimberly L. Gery (Steve) of Ringgold, Va.; son, Steven Jeffery Lynch of Ringgold, Va.; grandchildren, Jenna Elizabeth Pryor (Cody), Nathaniel Steven Gery, and Sarah Elizabeth Gery; and great-grandchildren, Brayden Lee Chapell and Harper Elizabeth Pryor.
He was predeceased by his parents; his son, Wayne "Jerry" Lynch Jr.; brothers, Geno and Ed Lynch; and a sister, Maye L. Goard.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Jonathan Hilliard officiating.
The family will be at the residence of his daughter, Kimberly Gery at 4688 Kentuck Road, Ringgold, VA 24586.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorial donations be made to the Ringgold Fire Department at P.O. Box 10, Ringgold, VA 24586, or to a charity of your choice
.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Lynch family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 20, 2022.